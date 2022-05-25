In recent history, conflicts and wars have demonstrated that the senseless destructions and killings that resulted could’ve and should’ve been avoided had the citizens of countries on both sides of the conflict exercised their rights and prevented their misguided leaders from destroying their lives.
After the end of the Soviet era in face of Russian concerns for its future security, the western powers, the United States and Europe, reached an understanding that no attempt would be made to undermine Russia’s security by the West to expand its political and military capabilities in the former Russian republics.
Over the years, the out-of-control ambitions of the West to expand its influence and weaken Russia resulted in incremental increases of the West’s influence in Ukraine and with the help of Israel’s influence in the West a comedian was elected to the presidency of Ukraine. Ukraine’s attacks against Russian speaking population in Eastern Ukraine exacerbated Russia’s concerns.
These concerns were presented to the western powers and were dismissed. Matters worsened when Ukraine’s inexperienced and puppet leaders made overtures to the West to join European Union and NATO membership.
Our government currently has about 800 military bases around the world with a military budget of more than $750 billion to support its operations. The justifications for such a huge aggressive undertaking unmatched by anyone on planet Earth are national security and defense of freedoms and human rights.
Claims of leadership by the United States to be the defender of freedoms and human rights ring hollow in the face of its double standards, support for apartheid states and dictatorships across the world.
For more than 70 years, the United States has politically, financially and militarily supported the extremist Zionists of Israel to commit heinous crimes against the Palestinians.
It has similarly supported autocracies like the Saudi government which wreak havoc upon Yemen. It attacked Iraq under false pretenses killing and maiming hundreds of thousands of innocent people. The list goes on. On the domestic front, corrupt money and power have crossed the boundaries of a civil society by rendering the democratic system of government futile.
We’re currently engaged in a conventional third world war by proxy. The western powers see an opportunity to weaken Russia by sending their weaponry, specialists and covert special forces, to Ukraine to fight Russia. The innocent Ukrainians are the pawns in this unconscionable race for superiority.
The military industrial complex and major corporations are reaping the rewards by raking in huge profits while the hardworking masses pay the price. Russia and other countries the subject of crippling sanctions; like Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, and others, have been forced to turn to China, which is meticulously weakening the financial foundations of the west.
As a society, we can alter the unconscionable path we’re on by voting and electing candidates with integrity who aren’t for sale to the highest bidder. A wrong choice may be the difference between life and death and even worse.
