A swimmer’s head sits low in the water and his arms flap out to the sides trying to keep his head up. The lifeguard sees the telltale signs of a swimmer in distress.
She immediately kicks into a whole predetermined plan as she radios for backup, grabs her fins and rescue tube, chooses the proper entry (from sand or rocks), dolphins through shallow water while unwrapping her tube.
Swimming with her head intermittently up to keep sight of the victim, she pauses on the approach, and talks to him as she keeps her buoy between them while extending it.
Upon contact, she moves to his rear and buckles the buoy around him, assesses him, signals to shore what his condition is and if she needs help, swims him to the beach while checking intermittently, re-checks him more thoroughly at the shore and renders whatever medical aid is needed.
While doing this she prepares to pass all this info on to her supervisor or other first responders.
Making an ocean rescue is a complicated process that requires a great deal of preparation to effect safely. There are a lot of ways this could potentially go sideways, so we spend a large percentage of precious training time on this topic.
Obviously, there’s a lot of physical training required in advance, so the body is prepared, but the real keys are the mental aspects. These we break into two general categories, elimination of variables and cognitive flexibility under stress.
Elimination of variables encompasses a whole range of physical, mental and psychological components. The overarching concept is when you start the rescue process there are a lot of things that need to happen, so you want to make sure you take care of as many of these variables as you can in advance and have fewer unknowns as you enter the rescue scenario.
In addition to the areas that are consistent between most rescues, each event is unique and so things will be encountered that could not be planned for.
When you go into action, your body instinctively kicks in a whole range of physiological responses so you can do things you wouldn’t normally be able to do. Time seems to slow down as chemicals are dumped into your bloodstream.
Depending on your training and history, you can experience a diminished mental capacity while at the same time have an enhanced physical capability.
Taking care of as many things as possible in advance is crucial since you may not be at your best mentally during the rescue process. The key components in the concept of elimination of variables are level of fitness, skills, equipment preparation, and state of readiness.
This is the first of a three-part series that is the basis of how we teach rescue theory. Next, we’ll go into each of the specifics of the elimination of variables.
Stay tuned for the next installment and Happy Holidays from all of us at the Galveston Island Beach Patrol.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
