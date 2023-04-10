It’s spring in Texas. Although we haven't had many this year, that usually means some beautiful crystalline blue days; weather as near perfect as weather ever is.
It means bluebonnets, baseball and barbecue.
And around here, it means the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, an event as Texan as events can be.
This venerable community production, now in its 85th year, gets underway with a sneak peek Thursday and runs through April 22 at Jack Brooks Park, just off state Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
We’re supposed to use this space for the presentation of argumentative and persuasive prose; there’s no debate here, though, and this ought to be a pretty easy sell.
You could visit the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo because it’s a chance to see old friends. Or because it’s a way to support kids doing something productive.
You could visit the fair and rodeo because it will help raise money for scholarships to send Galveston County children to college. Many of the children who’ve been helped in the past have returned to the county and have contributed to our communities.
You could visit the fair and rodeo because — corn dogs, turkey legs, team roping, bull riding and mutton bustin’.
You could visit the fair and rodeo because it’s a chance to wear boots and a hat without looking even a little bit out of place.
You could visit the fair and rodeo because there’s nothing better than a carnival on a fine spring night.
You could visit the fair and rodeo because you can’t afford to miss hearing bands with names like Jason Boland & The Stragglers or Giovanni and the Hired Guns or Bag of Donuts.
You could visit the fair and rodeo because some of the best cook-off teams cooking anywhere will be making smoke there.
Texans, of course, have been going to county fairs and rodeos for generations just because they are fun.
Who couldn't use some of that about now?
So the real question is, why on earth would anybody miss it?
• Michael A. Smith
Contact Editor Michael at 409-683-5206 or michael.smith@galvnews.com.
