Jan. 6 passed with little fanfare. There was a quiet gathering at the White House at which 14 Americans were honored for helping to protect the U.S. Capitol that day in 2021.
But across the country, there were few remembrances, no parades and just a few public events. Maybe there should be.
The horrible events of that day, which rose out of President Trump’s repeated lies regarding the 2020 presidential election, changed the world for the worse.
They encouraged adversaries of democracy around the world, and they undermined American alliances with democracies everywhere.
Where once America stood as an example of the benefits of democracy, Jan. 6 seemed to show how fragile it can be, even in the United States.
In an analysis written for the Public Broadcasting System, reporter Nick Schifrin called Jan. 6 a “defining moment.”
“Images of a mob attacking the symbol of American democracy,” Schifrin wrote, “seemingly emboldened by words of the then-president, resonated with autocrats and the global far-right and shocked America’s closest allies.”
Example: On Jan. 8 of this year, a mob protesting the defeat of Brazil’s far-right strongman, Jair Bolsonaro, attacked the Brazilian capitol in an attempt to set aside a free election there. The mob failed, but comparisons to the crisis in America’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, were unavoidable.
It is not coincidental that Bolsonaro, who encouraged the mobs, enjoyed Donald Trump’s endorsement. “President Jair Bolsonaro and I have become great friends over the past few years,” Former President Trump said in October 2021. “He fights hard for, and loves, the people of Brazil — just like I do for the people of the United States.”
Even before the election that unseated him, Bolsonaro, like Trump in 2020, criticized his country’s courts and democratic institutions in an attempt to undermine the electoral process.
The searing image of political violence in America props up the arguments of America’s enemies — Russia, China and others. See, our enemies proclaim, democracy as practiced in America is flawed and “inefficient.”
In addition, a Pew Research Center poll found that the Jan. 6 insurrection also shook America’s allies. Fifty-seven percent of the poll’s respondents in democracies around the world said the United States “used to be a good model for democracies abroad but has not been in recent years.”
Yes, Jan. 6 should be remembered.
It was among the darkest days in American history. It gave encouragement to America’s enemies and undermined the faith of America’s friends.
That dark day should be Donald Trump’s political epitaph. American voters should never forget it.
• Dolph Tillotson
Editor’s note: Tillotson is the chairman of Southern Newspapers Inc., which owns The Daily News, and a former publisher of this newspaper. He returned to the Daily News editorial board this week and his work will routinely appear on the Opinion page.
