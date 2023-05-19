The article on today’s front page about the departure of Dr. Ben Raimer from the top job at the University of Texas Medical Branch requires some admission and explanation.
For context, The Daily News on Tuesday published an article about a complaint from an unnamed student who recounted having received a haircut from Raimer at the former president’s house.
This complaint was released in response to one of about seven requests The Daily News had filed months ago for records pertaining to why Raimer had been placed on administrative leave and subsequently resigned.
The story began just before 5 p.m. May 12, when the Daily News received an email from the UT System disclosing documents the newspaper had requested and the system sought to withhold. Numerous portable document format files, PDF files, were attached. All but one were copies of our requests or rulings by the Texas Attorney General related to our requests.
That single document, the student’s complaint, was the basis of the article, which was accurate and correct.
We now realize, however, it was neither complete nor in the fullest context it could have been for this reason: In that original email was a link to a “One-Drive” containing 13 more documents the UT System disclosed.
That link was not obvious, or even very apparent, in the first email.
On Friday, the UT System resent the email to provide a document it had inadvertently excluded the first time. The link to the other documents was clearly apparent in the second email.
The editors determined we had missed the link in the first email.
This was a matter of not being familiar with icons representing a One-Drive link.
It was our mistake, not UT System’s, although we’d argue it was an easy mistake to make.
What we know now that we should have known then is Raimer was put on administrative leave during an investigation into several complaints about an “informal mentorship program” with male students, specifically excluding female students.
Significantly, an Aug. 22 report by Trey Atchley, chief inquiry officer, states “There is no evidence indicating that Dr. Raimer’s behavior led the students to believe that they were subject to direct sexual contact or direct sexual requests.”
The report, however, asserts Raimer violated two regents’ rules, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and the medical branch’s sexual misconduct policy.
Raimer was faulted for selecting “male students based on perceived vulnerabilities,” and excluding female students and because his informal mentoring “involved private personal contact” at his residence; for “inviting applicants and students with whom he had no relationship other than as university president to stay overnight at his home;” for having discussions “with a student regarding interactions, inner-workings and challenges associated with his leadership team;” and “interference in a student dismissal appeal process.”
On the latter, the report stated “electronic evidence” revealed “Dr. Raimer’s intent to instruct a senior official to reinstate a dismissed mentee by overriding the decision of the Academic Review Committee, should they uphold the dismissal determination.”
“Dr. Raimer advised the student via email of his intention to do so,” and “admitted that it was inappropriate for him to interfere with the Academic Review Committee’s review of a recommendation to dismiss the above student,” according to the Aug. 22 report.
The documents also included a letter from Houston attorney Laurence E. Stuart implying Raimer was being removed in “retribution.” For what exactly is redacted, but Raimer asserts it involved the resignation of Robert Thomas, a former vice president for strategic initiatives and chief diversity officer at the medical branch who is married to Amy Shaw Thomas, the senior vice chancellor for health affairs in the UT System.
The system said Friday that was not the case.
Whatever is the case, the documents support and amplify what the newspaper reported Tuesday and before Tuesday, but we should have had that story in the first place.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.