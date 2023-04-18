American political dialogue at every level is becoming more angry, bitter and divisive. Take the current state of community dialogue in Dickinson, right here in Galveston County.
Mayor Sean Skipworth has said he is being targeted by smears, threats and intimidation. Meetings of the city council have become so unruly the council has employed security.
Some mysterious entity has hired former Channel 13 reporter Wayne Dolcefino to harass and attack the mayor and council. A Facebook discussion group sprang up to provide a forum for venting.
Residents of Dickinson have followed Skipworth to his home and posted pictures on social media.
Naturally, all this discourages dialogue in the best tradition of American politics. It also discourages decent people from seeking office. Sadly, this kind of hatefulness is becoming the norm.
The subject is bigger than Dickinson, bigger than Galveston County, even bigger than Texas.
The Pew Research Center reports 85 percent of U.S. adults believe political dialogue has “become more negative and less respectful.”
Pew reported, “About three quarters, 76 percent, say it has become less fact-based and 60 percent say it has become less focused on issues.”
Pew also points out that among 17 advanced economies, the United States stands out as “one of the most conflicted when it comes to questions of social unity.”
These trends have dramatically worsened with the rise of social media — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and the like.
A study conducted by social scientists at Ohio State University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology concludes that social media originally branded itself as “an equalizing force for disenfranchised individuals without a voice … .”
“However, the current state of social media and networking sites leave individuals to conclude that these media platforms may be holding democracy hostage … . It is imperative to figure out a way to maintain sensible dialogues that promote democratic principles.”
Social media observer Tristan Harris believes the more outrageous statements on social media are, the more they will be shared and influence others.
“The more moral outrageous language you use, the more inflammatory language, contemptuous language, the more indignation you use, the more it will get shared,” Harris said on "60 Minutes." “So, we are being rewarded for being division entrepreneurs.”
What can reasonable people do in response?
First, be aware of the phenomenon and be skeptical in a healthy way. Step back from inflammatory comments, especially on social media. Take a deep breath. Do some independent research.
Second, every American citizen has an obligation to be thoughtful and careful in speech, especially speech about public issues. That is truer now, in the age of social media, than ever.
Third, avoid the ad hominem and personal in speech and writing about others. Be an example for your families, for the next generation, for each other.
Hate-filled speech may be protected by the First Amendment. But, given the elegance, the eloquence and the inspirational words of the founders, it’s clear those brave men and women could not picture the age of Twitter.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
(1) comment
"American political dialogue at every level is becoming more angry, bitter and divisive."
Here's some examples:
"I knew I couldn’t vote for him [Trump] , so I held my nose and voted for Hillary Clinton, a truly terrible candidate."
"I cannot vote for Trump, who is not a conservative but a radical. "
"Trump is a concoction of television and social media — narcissist, liar, bigot."
"His was the whiny anger of the entitled. He wanted not just to be rich and pampered but to be worshiped ....."
Angry, bitter, divisive words from Dolph Tillotson. You are entitled to your opinion on the op-ed page but are catering to the über-Left faction of readership and LOSING the county majority.
Do we need to resurrect Clara Peller asking "WHERE'S THE BALANCE?"
If you wonder why opinions have gotten more "angry, bitter and divisive" it's because THE DOLPH has set the example.
