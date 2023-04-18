American political dialogue at every level is becoming more angry, bitter and divisive. Take the current state of community dialogue in Dickinson, right here in Galveston County.

Mayor Sean Skipworth has said he is being targeted by smears, threats and intimidation. Meetings of the city council have become so unruly the council has employed security.

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

"American political dialogue at every level is becoming more angry, bitter and divisive."

Here's some examples:

"I knew I couldn’t vote for him [Trump] , so I held my nose and voted for Hillary Clinton, a truly terrible candidate."

"I cannot vote for Trump, who is not a conservative but a radical. "

"Trump is a concoction of television and social media — narcissist, liar, bigot."

"His was the whiny anger of the entitled. He wanted not just to be rich and pampered but to be worshiped ....."

Angry, bitter, divisive words from Dolph Tillotson. You are entitled to your opinion on the op-ed page but are catering to the über-Left faction of readership and LOSING the county majority.

Do we need to resurrect Clara Peller asking "WHERE'S THE BALANCE?"

If you wonder why opinions have gotten more "angry, bitter and divisive" it's because THE DOLPH has set the example.

