It seems like every other weekend there’s a new event, festival or school break, bringing with it another tidal wave of tourists pouring onto the island. This weekend, it’s the annual Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas Triathlon, scheduled to start at 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
The Ironman is a great event for Galveston, but it can cause a few headaches too — mostly related to traffic. Several roads on the West End, near Moody Gardens, will be closed or have traffic delays, like sections of 83rd Street, Cove View Boulevard and Stewart Road. Luckily, most of the triathlon will take place in the bay and on Moody Gardens’ property.
And while it’s easy to get caught up in some frustration about the frequent tourist events, it’s important to remember how much good they do for the community — and be grateful for the Ironman in particular.
Regarding the Ironman — that’s about as best-case-scenario as it gets for a tourist event. The race will bring in more than 2,000 tourists to the island this weekend — tourists that aren’t there to party, drink or get into fistfights on the beach. They are here, though, to buy exercise equipment, buy hotel rooms, buy healthy food — and maybe a more expensive celebratory dinner afterward. In 2018, the city of Galveston estimated that people who attended the event spent almost $1.6 million on the island.
And speaking of that tourism revenue: On a wider scale, Galvestonians should be thankful for all the tourism, even if it can get a little exasperating. For one thing, islanders have access to so many cool events and activities. As a tourist destination, it’s important to hold events like Dickens on the Strand, Galveston Island Shrimp Festival, the AIA SandCastle Competition or the newly-announced Galveston Steampunk Festival, so tourists travel here to experience them and benefit the island’s economy.
But it also gives Galvestonians more opportunities to be able to find something new and exciting to do almost all of the time. Not to mention that the money generated by these events goes into making the city a better place to live full-time, too. It helps pay for wheelchair-accessible beaches and Beach Patrol itself, among countless other public services we all enjoy and take advantage of — and the more events Galveston holds and the more tourism revenue it brings in, the more Galvestonians themselves have, too.
Really, the traffic is by far the worst part of the whole thing, as far as the Ironman goes. And even that isn’t so bad if you’re aware of where delays will be and plan ahead.
Like it or not, living in Galveston comes with a lot of tourism. There’s countless reasons to come to the island, which is why people want to live here, too.
Good luck to all people traveling around the island this weekend — but more importantly, good luck to all participants of the Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas Triathlon.
