Ironman 70.3 Texas

Triathlete Tim Hawley runs through Moody Gardens in Galveston on the 13.1-mile run during the Memorial Hermann Ironman 70.3 on April 3, 2022.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

It seems like every other weekend there’s a new event, festival or school break, bringing with it another tidal wave of tourists pouring onto the island. This weekend, it’s the annual Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas Triathlon, scheduled to start at 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

The Ironman is a great event for Galveston, but it can cause a few headaches too — mostly related to traffic. Several roads on the West End, near Moody Gardens, will be closed or have traffic delays, like sections of 83rd Street, Cove View Boulevard and Stewart Road. Luckily, most of the triathlon will take place in the bay and on Moody Gardens’ property.

