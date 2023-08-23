In the good old days when Americans could agree on at least a few things, we might have agreed that terrorism is bad (that, at least, right?), and we’d have defined terrorism roughly as follows:
Illegal action taken to damage others engaged in legal activity.
These days, however, moral relativism is the norm, and many accept alternative facts as substitutes for truth. Alternative facts usually are much more convenient to make an argument.
These days there is no objective good or evil, no truth and no lies. Any action is morally acceptable if it’s aimed at morally objectionable behavior. Thus, whatever former President Trump does or says is alright because Hunter Biden probably did worse.
This all may seem abstract, but it has real-world implications everywhere, including Galveston.
The local Target store has been shut down twice in recent days by phoned-in threats. Some believe those threats are part of a nationwide campaign against Target.
Terrorism? You judge.
“Target stores in at least five states were evacuated this weekend after receiving bomb threats. Though no explosives were discovered, the incidents tie into the backlash over the retail chain’s Pride Month merchandise,” The Washington Post reported June 12.
When stories appeared about the local Target threats, internet chatter in Galveston County instantly turned to the same subject.
One man wrote in Daily News internet forums: “Target has self-branded itself a ‘WOKE’ entity. Forget the fabricated polls. Real America doesn’t care for it.”
Back in May, when the gay merch controversy first arose, Target was forced to remove some items from its shelves, saying the company and its employees had become targets (no pun) of a “volatile anti-LGBTQ campaign.”
CNN reported “People have confronted workers in stores, knocked down Pride merchandise displays and put threatening posts on social media with video from inside the stores. Some people have thrown Pride items on the floor … .”
Target retreated, removing some merchandise while asserting it still supported Pride Month.
All this is different today in quality and quantity than it might have been just a few years ago. There are two main reasons.
First is moral relativism, already mentioned, disguised as ethics. This pervades modern American politics.
The second is that unconstrained social media sets the tone and temperature of discourse. That’s not good for anyone, liberal or conservative.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a study conducted by the National Consortium on the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism, offers a sobering look at how extremists have used social media to spread hate and violence.
That study offered the following well-researched conclusions:
• Online social media platforms are playing an increasingly important role in the radicalization of U.S. extremists.
• Lone actors, individuals who are operationally alone in their extremist activities, are particularly active on social media.
• Social media has “contributed to the acceleration of radicalization of U.S. extremists.”
Controlling the hate-filled diatribes on social media is nearly impossible in a free society. China can do it, and does, but the United States cannot and should not. Still, Americans should be acutely aware that social media has become a hate-filled cesspool for breeding extremism and violence.
Is it possible these days to reach a consensus on the idea that threatening to kill people is a shade worse than selling a rainbow flag? Apparently, consensus, even on that, is elusive.
The implications are international, and they are frightening. But, and this is important, they also are intensely local.
• Dolph Tillotson
