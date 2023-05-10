Galveston County voters should take some pride, and comfort, in the fact political campaigns supported by money from distant or unknown sources didn’t fare well in the election that culminated Saturday.
The best example probably is the mayoral race in Dickinson where incumbent Sean Skipworth had been the target of a relentless, apparently well-funded and mostly covert campaign for months.
Wayne Dolcefino, a former Houston TV reporter now working as a “media consultant,” directed at Skipworth a series of social-media attack videos built, as far as we can see, entirely of innuendo and middle-school rhetoric.
Dolcefino wouldn’t disclose who was funding his work, which should have been enough to turn rational voters off, and perhaps did.
Political operative Joseph Lowry, who has run toxic campaigns against elected officials in La Marque, paid for a billboard urging voters to reject Skipworth.
Lowry, of course, has been supported by the Galveston County Connects political action committee, which has a habit of suggesting elected officials are criminals, but won’t follow the state’s campaign finance laws itself.
Perhaps that irony didn’t escape Dickinson voters who elected Skipworth to a second term.
The Defend Texas Liberty PAC invested $5,000 into Peter Lauzon’s campaign for a spot on the Clear Creek ISD school board; a substantial sum for such a race.
Defend Texas Liberty devoted more than $10 million to conservative Republican organizations, home-school coalitions and Republican Party state representatives and senators.
There’s nothing illegal about any of those transactions.
But Defend Texas Liberty is an outside group with a clear ideological bent and no direct stake in the district. Some voters are reasonably skeptical about injecting partisan politics and money into local elections.
For that reason or others, incumbent Arturo Sanchez won decisively against Lauzon.
Our hope is voters are rejecting the incursion of hate-mongering, covert money, outside money, partisan ideology and partisan agendas of all sorts in their decisions about electing local people to volunteer posts.
Voters should do more than that.
The tone and tenor of some of the campaigns have been toxic. The campaigns were not of a type to achieve anything good, and frequently have wobbled off into the bizarre — people with records of felony convictions calling elected officials with no such records “thugs” and “criminals,” for example.
And they are not going to stop just because they are wrong.
Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson is being targeted by such a campaign being conducted by some of the usual suspects.
These clearly are political operations, yet some aspects of the campaigns — social media attacks, for example — seem to fall outside the state ethics laws governing political campaigns and spending.
That shouldn’t be the case and voters should demand state lawmakers close that hole.
They also should demand the Texas Ethics Commission, which exists and sucks up public money to enforce ethics laws, begin acting less like a lapdog and more like a watchdog.
