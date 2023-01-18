They are human beings and they are everywhere around us.
Their tasks are menial, and their tasks are sublime. They serve our food, clean our homes and mow our lawns. They also perform surgery, conduct scientific research, teach our children, make us laugh and offer us hope for tomorrow.
Like all human beings, they defy easy categories, amalgamation and constraint.
Almost all of us are the sons and daughters of immigrants.
Here’s another key point about America’s immigrants: We need them for all those menial and sublime tasks.
Some believe solving the immigration dilemma in the United States really isn’t rocket science. The problem is that American politicians — liberal and conservative — are treating the issue as theater that misleads and serves the selfish interests of a few.
The basic challenge is this: First, the country must make it easier for immigrants to come into the country for legitimate purposes (work, education or escape from oppression).
Second, it should be more difficult for people from other countries to enter the country illegally, and especially without family, economic or institutional support. Finally, what of the 10 million to 20 million already in the country illegally?
Reform must be national in scope, comprehensive, and it must come from Congress. There, hope dims.
Ironically, the last really important immigration reform passed in 1986 under President Reagan. The last time Congress made a serious effort to solve the core problem was during the administration of another conservative Republican president, George W. Bush.
That effort failed, also ironically, because people within the Republican Party torpedoed it.
They used fear, xenophobia and, yes, racism to fuel opposition to reform. The issue then was “amnesty” — providing a route to citizenship for millions of immigrants living in the United States. Rejecting that reform left those millions in limbo and did not advance the issue at all.
Remember Donald Trump descending his fake-gilt escalator in 2016 to announce his candidacy. He essentially labeled immigrants as “rapists and murderers.” Then he proposed rounding up everyone in the country illegally (clearly impossible) and building a 2,000-mile-long wall which Mexico would pay for (clearly a pipe dream, even in 2016).
This kind of nonsense was worse than nonsense, it was a pack of lies and it led to a misguided reaction from the current administration. Democrats seem willing these days to pose as “humane” without fixing anything. The result is a mess. The border is a sieve.
Lately our governor and Florida’s Ron DeSantis have shipped their fellow human beings off to northern cities to make some kind of point. It’s political performance art, and it’s a cruel use of desperate people.
In Texas, our governor talks about hardening the border, and that may be necessary. But no matter how many miles of wall we build or how many guards we hire, it won’t fix a thing until there is meaningful reform. That has to come through Congress.
Sadly, it’s very hard to imagine that happening.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers Inc., and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
