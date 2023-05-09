Jerry Gibson’s two-year tenure as head of the Galveston Independent School District will come to an end June 30.
The school board reached a separation agreement with Gibson, who had become controversial, late Monday or early Tuesday after a long negotiation. Gibson and the board were far apart at the start, but they reached a settlement. Good.
As change comes on, there are a couple of lessons the board, and the public, might consider.
1. Jerry Gibson was a poor fit for Galveston from the beginning, and character issues really do count. This might suggest changes in the selection process. More later.
2. The separation agreement may appear overly expensive to some taxpayers, but it was a wise use of public funds.
3. There is a better and more transparent way to select school superintendents. The district is not bound by law to accept this suggestion, unfortunately, but it’s worth considering.
No. 1 — Gibson misled the district, twice at least by omission and, at least once, by commission.
He did not disclose his efforts to find other employment away from Galveston at least twice. Caught and questioned once, he did not acknowledge he was interviewing for another position the very next day.
Also, Gibson made a dumb, sexist remark in a ground-breaking talk, then lied about having made it. There was a recording — oops! So, in the end, he apologized not only for the stupid remark but for the dishonest excuse-making.
Obviously, the board’s trust in its CEO suffered serious damage.
No. 2 — The district is paying Gibson salary through June 30 plus $70,000 in severance pay to go away. That settlement may seem to some taxpayers like a lot of money. It’s actually a prudent use of public funds.
Gibson’s position was untenable. He had destroyed the trust that existed between him and his employer. To go on as before was out of the question.
The negotiated settlement is cheaper than buying out Gibson’s long-term contract or facing a lawsuit over his termination.
No. 3 — School boards all over Texas hire school superintendents in secret. The names of applicants typically are not revealed until all the choices have been narrowed to one and a contract already has been settled upon.
Local parents, teachers and taxpayers only meet the candidate after the fact.
That’s legal in Texas, and it’s the practice typically recommended by the consultants hired to help fill such openings. Gibson was hired exactly that way. When introduced to Galveston, he was the only option.
However, the local school board could make a better choice. Narrow the choices to, say, three and then introduce them to the public. Provide a biography of each candidate and allow for a comment period.
It could well be surprising what useful information might turn up in the process that would help to avoid such troubling ends as Jerry Gibson’s tenure in Galveston.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.