Last week, The Daily News reported on a NASA study saying sea levels around Galveston Island are rising at a pace faster than nearly all other coastal areas.
Predictably, climate change deniers began picking that report apart. What were its finding based on? How could one stretch of coastline experience sea levels rising faster than others? Is it even true that the seas are rising at all?
At this point, climate denialism still exists in Texas to a dangerous degree. Our country and our state can ill afford such stubborn ignorance.
In spite of the facts, the Texas Legislature this spring decided to pour more millions into electric generating plants fired by fossil fuels and relatively less into more climate friendly, renewable energy like wind and solar.
The climate deniers seem to believe that everyone who recognizes climate change is an enemy of big oil. Not true. Petroleum still is a vital industry in Texas and elsewhere. The country must remain dependent upon fossil fuels for a long time to come.
However, we must find room to continue to develop other environmentally friendly energy sources, as well.
We suggest those who doubt the existence of rising sea levels perform a simple experiment: Google the phrase “evidence for rising sea levels.” Study after study pops up supporting the facts of rising sea levels, as follows:
• NOAA: “Global sea level has been rising over the past century, and the rate has increased in recent decades … Higher sea levels mean that deadly and destructive storm surges push farther inland than they once did.”
• The British Royal Society: “The rate of sea level rise has increased since measurements using altimetry from space were started in 1992; the dominant factor in global-average sea level rise since 1970 is human-caused warming. The rise since 1902 is about … 16 CM (6 inches).”
• United States EPA: “Relative sea level rose along much of the U.S. coastline between 1960 and 2021, particularly in the Mid-Atlantic coast and parts of the Gulf coast, where some stations registered increases of more than 8 inches.”
The scientific consensus is clear. Reliable evidence to the contrary does not exist. It’s that simple.
For those who have invested in Galveston Island real estate or businesses, the recent NASA report offers an important warning for the future. The report said the island could face sea level rise by as much as 18 inches in the next 17 years and 6.5 feet by 2120. In the same period, the global average would be less than 4.5 feet, according to NASA.
Only Grand Isle, Louisiana, would face more dramatic increases.
Why would one location differ from others? The answer lies in local conditions, the impact of storms and tidal surges, shoreline subsidence and accretion, local climatological changes.
For Galveston, the bottom line is that climate change is real, and its impacts will affect the island’s future. It must be considered in planning future development, roads, the port, drainage and other critical infrastructure.
The time for denial passed years ago.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
"that climate change is real" Yes, it is. It's been going on since God created the planet. In some places on this planet, land rises. In other parts, land submerges. Ellis Island and Liberty Island were once part of what we now call New Jersey. They weren't islands back then. Now they are. They find fossils of oceanic life on what we now call dry land, even mountains.
Look up:
"More Evidence Emerges That Mid-Holocene Sea Levels Were 1.5 to 3 Meters Higher Than Today"
Climate Change.... It''s natural.
