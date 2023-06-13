Last week, The Daily News reported on a NASA study saying sea levels around Galveston Island are rising at a pace faster than nearly all other coastal areas.

Predictably, climate change deniers began picking that report apart. What were its finding based on? How could one stretch of coastline experience sea levels rising faster than others? Is it even true that the seas are rising at all?

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

Carlos Ponce

"that climate change is real" Yes, it is. It's been going on since God created the planet. In some places on this planet, land rises. In other parts, land submerges. Ellis Island and Liberty Island were once part of what we now call New Jersey. They weren't islands back then. Now they are. They find fossils of oceanic life on what we now call dry land, even mountains.

Look up:

"More Evidence Emerges That Mid-Holocene Sea Levels Were 1.5 to 3 Meters Higher Than Today"

Climate Change.... It''s natural.

