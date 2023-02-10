For a time, it flourished in Galveston. Then for a long time, it did not.
For a time, the newspaper’s editors opposed it vigorously and then later saw it more favorably as perhaps a help for the island’s economy.
All those “its” above refer to legalized casino gambling, which has played a tortured and varied role in Galveston’s history.
Today, with legalized gambling once again being proposed in the Texas Legislature, readers could sum up this newspaper’s position with just one word:
Skepticism.
It’s doubtful any such change will win approval. If it does, it’s doubtful it would be structured properly to provide maximum benefit to Texas.
Also, at this point — 2023, with flourishing casinos all about — the advent of casinos in Texas likely would not have much impact on the state’s economy or on Galveston’s.
Here’s a fact of life today that is markedly different from the past: Whether the governor, lieutenant governor or the Legislature like it or not, gambling is today a fact of life.
It exists all around us, in Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and more than 30 other states. State-run lotteries exist in 48 of the 50 states, including Texas. As this is written, online gambling sites are pervasive, and available to every man and woman in Texas.
In other words, the Texas Legislature has delayed casinos long enough to render them of little value to Texas or to Galveston.
Nonetheless, if casinos should come to Texas at all, Galveston must be a part of that or risk losing a portion of its tourism trade. That’s true, although gambling likely would provide little beneficial economic activity.
Also, any bill should allow fewer casinos in Texas rather than many. In Louisiana, virtually every gas station has become a mini-casino — not good.
Finally, any such bill should share an ample portion of tax revenue from gambling with local governments instead of funneling most or all of that money to the state.
In Galveston, the Park Board of Trustees and city council have squabbled for decades over local Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars. Without new revenue to one entity or to both, that fight would get worse.
There is one bill filed already in the Texas Senate by Carol Alvarado, a Houston Democrat, and one by House member Charlie Geren, a Republican from Fort Worth.
So far, observers are skeptical that either bill has much chance of passage.
Island native and gambling impresario Tilman Fertitta believes politics remains the biggest obstacle to casinos. “Remember,” he said recently, “Republicans still control the Senate and the House.”
It’s a good point. Most legislators have made careers out of thumping Bibles and declaring gambling (and most other popular pastimes) sinful.
Some advice to local leaders: You be skeptical, too.
There’s enough money from the gambling industry that some change may actually occur. Money lubricates the Legislature even more than holy water or The Bible.
Whether that change will benefit Texas, and more specifically, Galveston, remains a big question.
• Dolph Tillotson
