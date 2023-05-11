We all know it can get hot in Texas. Especially in the summer. In July of last year, the National Weather Service reported an average high of 98.5 degrees for the month. The heat can be unbearable — especially for those without access to air-conditioning.
Prisoners are one of those groups without that access, generally. A new bill in the Texas Legislature would change that. House Bill 1708, which passed in the House on April 26, would require facilities operated by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to be maintained at temperatures between 65 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
A July 2022 report by Texas A&M University found the department had recorded at least 23 heat-related deaths. And the heat, which in Texas prisons can rise to more than 100 degrees in the summer, according to the Dallas Morning News, can be a factor in other deaths, even if not the leading cause.
“It’s difficult to tie specific deaths to heat, J. Carlee Purdum, a research assistant professor at the university told the Texas House Appropriations Committee.
“A person who dies of a heart attack, for example, may not have died from heat exposure directly, but exposure to excessive heat continuously degrades a person’s health over time.
“So that person might not have had that heart attack or had those health issues if they weren’t in hazardous conditions every day,” Purdum said.
About 70 percent of prisons in Texas don’t provide cooling systems in the areas where prisoners live, according to the Houston Chronicle. These conditions are unbearable for all people working or living in prisons — and is a likely contributor to prison staffing shortages, too.
In December, the Texas Tribune reported Texas prisons were only about 68 percent staffed. Such a high number of vacancies is dangerous, for both staff and inmates, and providing people with a job where they don’t spend hours in excessive heat every day would help keep staff and make it easier to do their jobs.
Department spokesman Robert Hurst said in a statement that staff and inmates have access to some resources to keep them cooler, “just as Texans without air-conditioning access do,” according to the Houston Chronicle. But the idea that if others in the state are suffering, prisoners should too, is absurd.
For one, at this point, access to cooling systems is becoming necessary in states like Texas, where climate change is making the heat worse as time goes on. For another, inmates, regardless of how you may feel about their individual crimes, are in the custody of the state.
It’s the state’s duty to provide appropriate accommodation for them. The Eighth Amendment states “cruel and unusual punishments” shall not be inflicted. What’s not cruel about this?
Amite Domick, president of Texas Prisons Community Advocates, told the Houston Chronicle that prisoners have taken “desperate measures to cool off, sometimes flooding the toilets in their cells in order to lie on the wet concrete.”
Prisoners often aren’t able to advocate for themselves in a meaningful way. But they’re still members of our society, and as members with a limited capacity for self-advocacy, we must help do it for them. The House has already done the right thing by passing this bill, and the Senate should be encouraged to follow its lead.
