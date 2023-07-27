There is a nursing crisis right now — and that spells danger for an aging population in Texas.
Statistics clearly point to flashing warning signs ahead — 55 percent of nurses are older than 50, and 4.7 million expected to retire by 2030.
In light of that, state lawmakers are correct in opening opportunities for professional training at smaller, more local colleges.
In Galveston County, that means Galveston College and College of the Mainland can now play an important role in bringing fully trained nurses into the workforce. This is a good thing.
In 2017 and 2019, Texas made changes to allow for certain bachelor’s degree programs to be earned at junior colleges in an effort to address the shortage of healthcare workers.
Galveston College and College of the Mainland now offer programs to support this move. Galveston College is even investing in a brand-new $30 million health services building on its campus, a concrete sign of the investment needed to address the workforce shortage.
Interestingly, the need for health care workers is not limited to hospitals. Health care professionals also drive the health care at clinics and continuing care facilities for elderly or in-need individuals.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is the primary driver of broad professional health care education in Galveston County. But the addition of educational programs to Galveston College and College of the Mainland was not only welcomed — but approved so the state could move forward in expanding health care opportunities.
Now, both junior colleges can offer Bachelor of Science Degrees in nursing after those changes by the legislature in 2017 and 2019.
Expanding the number of skilled nurses is critical, according to Texas A&M University. Although the Texas nursing workforce looks to grow nearly one-third by 2032, the demand for nurses will grow by 38.8 percent, outpacing the supply and leaving a deficit of more than 57,000 full-time nursing positions.
Additionally, American Association of Colleges of Nursing research shows the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree is especially valued, accounting for more than 71 percent of the positions providers need to hire.
Factors work to compound the nursing shortage in Texas, Myles Shelton, president of Galveston College, said.
“Population growth in Texas and the turnover rate are making meeting the demands more difficult in the health care world,” he said. “Our goal is to help contribute to improving this situation.”
COVID did a number on the nursing industry, leading to a spike in departures experts attribute largely to burnout.
More than 100,000 nurses left the field as a result of COVID conditions — adding to the already existing shortage before entering the pandemic, CNN reported.
There are several takeaways for Texans here.
We face an aging population that is requiring increased medical support and care.
Texas is also experiencing a high rate of population growth as people migrate from other states.
Add the chronic shortage of nurses or other related health care professionals available to fill openings and Texans can quickly recognize the need for ramping up educational opportunities.
We applaud the legislature for opening up opportunities for junior colleges to help address the nursing crisis.
We also support the state finding funding tools to ensure those who wish to enter the career field of nursing are not prevented from doing so due to personal financial conditions. This is an all-hands-on-deck challenge that, in many ways, Texans’ lives depend on successfully addressing.
• Leonard Woolsey
