In Texas, a minor can more easily purchase ammunition than a pack of smokes.

Family members of victims of the tragic Santa Fe High school shooting in 2018 argue that a legal loophole contributed to 10 deaths.

Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(3) comments

Carlos Ponce

"In the settlement, ammo seller Lucky Gunner committed to performing verified age checks on sales across the United States, Texas included."

Lucky Gunner used a third party to deliver the ammunition. The buyer's choice was either FedEx or UPS. Each delivery company has an age verification system in place. That's why Lucky Gunner used them. That's why other companies use them to deliver goods where age verification is necessary.

(To be continued)

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

On-line their "Customer Affidavit" reads as follows:

"I am not currently less than twenty-one (21) years old"

"If any of the above statements under the 'Customer Affidavit' section of these Terms and Conditions are untrue, you agree to release, hold harmless, indemnify, and pay to defend LuckyGunner, LLC (DBA LuckyGunner.com) and its owners, agents, officers, and employees against any resulting damages, including reasonable attorneys' fees, civil liability, or criminal prosecution.'

(To be continued)

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

So why did the delivery company deliver to an underage buyer? Why weren't they sued?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription