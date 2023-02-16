In Texas, a minor can more easily purchase ammunition than a pack of smokes.
Family members of victims of the tragic Santa Fe High school shooting in 2018 argue that a legal loophole contributed to 10 deaths.
In Texas, a minor can more easily purchase ammunition than a pack of smokes.
Family members of victims of the tragic Santa Fe High school shooting in 2018 argue that a legal loophole contributed to 10 deaths.
The Lone Star state requires age verification for anyone under 30 to purchase tobacco, not so for ammunition.
There’s a federal age requirement, 18, and perhaps an expectation for a seller to ask for verification, but no state penalty if they don’t.
Attorneys for families of the 10 victims of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting point to lax enforcement rules leading to accused killer Dimitrios Pagourtzis getting his hands on ammunition.
This month, some of those families settled a lawsuit with the Tennessee-based ammunition company that supplied Pagourtzis, attorneys announced at a news conference in front of the school. And while this is a welcome step for the families, more work is still to be done.
Clint McGuire, an attorney representing the victims’ families, summed up the need for change.
“There is no law requiring proof of age when you acquire ammunition,” McGuire said.
“So, if you were going to buy tobacco products, there is a law in the state of Texas that says each retailer has to verify proof of age for anyone under the age of 30.”
McGuire goes on to point out that local convenience store selling tobacco in Texas faces more hurdles and penalties than an underage resident attempting to buy ammunition or a seller allowing one to do so.
“There are penalties associated if they wind up selling tobacco products to someone under the age of 21,” he said.
“There is no good reason why there is not a law in the state of Texas that requires ammunition sellers, whether they’re brick-and-mortar stores or online, to require proof of age before they sell ammunition.”
In the settlement, ammo seller Lucky Gunner committed to performing verified age checks on sales across the United States, Texas included.
We applaud this move and hope other suppliers will follow.
The commitment to age-verify makes good sense and is one we encourage the Texas Legislature to support.
We are not a fan of creating needless laws and more government reach. But good laws are designed to prevent bad things from happening.
And in this case, preventing individuals that do not meet federal age limits from purchasing ammunition is a worthy pursuit. Keeping ammunition out of the hands of those who do not pass the basic federal law in Texas is a good start.
And in successfully skirting the loophole, the outcome was deadly for the 10 victims in Santa Fe.
If closing this loophole prevents one troubled and underaged individual from purchasing ammunition, we can take lessons from that tragic day in May 2018 to protect others.
• Leonard Woolsey
Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com
President & Publisher
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
"In the settlement, ammo seller Lucky Gunner committed to performing verified age checks on sales across the United States, Texas included."
Lucky Gunner used a third party to deliver the ammunition. The buyer's choice was either FedEx or UPS. Each delivery company has an age verification system in place. That's why Lucky Gunner used them. That's why other companies use them to deliver goods where age verification is necessary.
(To be continued)
On-line their "Customer Affidavit" reads as follows:
"I am not currently less than twenty-one (21) years old"
"If any of the above statements under the 'Customer Affidavit' section of these Terms and Conditions are untrue, you agree to release, hold harmless, indemnify, and pay to defend LuckyGunner, LLC (DBA LuckyGunner.com) and its owners, agents, officers, and employees against any resulting damages, including reasonable attorneys' fees, civil liability, or criminal prosecution.'
(To be continued)
So why did the delivery company deliver to an underage buyer? Why weren't they sued?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.