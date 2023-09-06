Damn it as pernicious urban sprawl, or praise it as a rolling wave of growth and prosperity, but the Houston metroplex is coming south and Galveston County is about to change fundamentally.
As many already knew, Texas added more people than any other state between the 2010 and 2020 census counts.
It grew by about 4 million people and by almost 16 percent over those 10 years.
Nine Texas counties were among the nation’s Top 20 in numeric growth, and nine — some of the same and some others — were among the Top 20 for percent of growth.
Some of those numbers are staggering. Harris County grew by almost 650,000 people in 10 years; Bexar and Tarrant by almost exactly 312,000 each.
Most of the population growth has been in what demographers call the “Texas Triangle,” a region anchored by the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in the north, Houston and Harris County in the southeast and the growing Austin-San Antonio megalopolis in the southwest.
Growth has been especially profound along the Interstate 35 corridor, which connects two of those three anchors.
Galveston County’s population grew only from about 321,000 people to 355,000 between 2015 and 2023, about 10.6 percent and modest compared to some of the others in Texas.
The county is on the southern fringe of the booming region, but fast growth here is probably inevitable.
Evidence already is clear that small towns in the central part of the county are going to become much bigger and more urban or suburban over the next few years and some of the more forward-thinking leaders in those cities see that and are trying to get ready.
One of the main indicators of that change is growth in Dickinson ISD, which covers more ground than any other in the county and this week surpassed 12,500 with projections to exceed 12,700 by the end of the school year.
The new subdivisions going up west of I-45 near La Marque and Texas City, along with the commercial development already underway to serve those rooftops, is another indication.
Among the drivers, of course, is explosive growth in Harris County, which had the second-largest population growth of any county in the nation last year, up by 45,626 to about 4.7 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Another of the stories about big growth in Texas is linked to population growth in urban cores such as Houston.
Although Harris County grew by more people than any other in Texas, and was No. 2 in the nation, almost 13 percent of its population departed for surrounding counties during the same time.
Many of those went to Fort Bend, Montgomery and Waller counties, which are some of the main growth counties in the nation. Their growth has been domestic migration — people moving out of core counties, such as Harris, to surrounding counties.
There’s no reason to believe that shifting will end and it raises a question — where will those Harris County refugees go?
It seems likely the answer increasingly will be south, because Houston’s environs already are highly developed east and north.
Three other smaller changes make the theory of southward migration more plausible — the $125 million or so expansion of I-45 South; a $200 million expansion of state Highway 146 from Pasadena through Kemah, expected eventually to extend south into Bacliff and San Leon; and the southern run of the Grand Parkway.
Whether a wagon rut or a superhighway, population shifts follow transportation routes and those are coming.
For good or ill, Galveston County as we know it now will not exist in 10 or so years.
• Michael A. Smith
