Luddite: a person opposed to new technology or ways of working. As in, “a small-minded Luddite resisting progress.”
The oil industry has made Texas into an economic power. But support for the oil industry should not be turned into antagonism toward other energy forms.
Texas is ideally suited to become an enormous supplier of not just oil but wind and solar energy. In fact, it already is. That bonanza could grow in the future and Texas should nurture it, not build roadblocks.
So, who could be opposed to the development of wind energy?
Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, for one. She sees it as her “duty to stand up for the real people and their families” she represents by opposing offshore wind energy development proposed by the Biden administration.
She opposed it on the basis of assumed environmental damage and shipping issues.
Exactly those same issues came up as oil drilling expanded offshore. Offshore oil rigs are among the richest fishing spots on the Gulf Coast.
Also, as Buckingham noted in her slap at wind energy, offshore wind turbines must pass strict environmental standards before construction.
Also, Mayes Middleton, who represents Galveston County as District 11 senator, opposes wind energy development offshore.
Official opposition may be one reason why a recent auction for rights to develop offshore wind projects bypassed waters near Galveston. Companies from around the world bid on the tracts, but only one lease was approved — off the Louisiana coast.
“ZERO bids for Biden’s harmful offshore wind boondoggle in Texas,” Middleton crowed on social media. “I’ll refile legislation next session to make sure this green, new deal waste of taxpayer $ is prohibited in Texas.”
Thanks to Middleton and other right-wing Luddites, Texas may be left out of the surge in alternative energy that surely is coming.
Opposing wind and solar today looks a lot like opposing petroleum would have looked in the 1920s. In that era, the nation’s use of autos and trucks and the expansion of its highway transportation system were moving ahead apace.
It’s a very good thing for Texas that leaders in government and business in those days had the vision to consider the future.
Today, “green” and “new deal” have been perverted into pejorative terms (see Middleton’s quote). Yet wind energy already has more than a foothold in Texas, providing the state and Galveston with jobs and resources.
In 2018, more than 7 million homes in Texas were powered by wind, according to the World Economic Forum. Texas is already the world’s fifth-largest generator of wind power. The state’s wind industry employed 25,000 people even in 2018.
The wind industry has been good for the port of Galveston, as well. Wind cargo was the highest non-cruise-related source of revenue in 2019.
Every forecast we’ve seen indicates that oil will continue to be the most important source of energy through about 2050.
Between now and then, and after that date, renewable sources of energy will provide a rapidly growing percentage of energy to fuel the world. To be pro-oil, one does not have to be anti-renewable.
Texas can participate in that growth or turn its back on the future.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
Explore the rich history and architectural beauty of Trinity Episcopal Church in this captivating tour given by Reverend Jimmy Abbott. Join J.R., Lisa, Erika, and Reverend Jimmy in uncovering the layers of history, from its founding in 1841 to its role in wartime and natural disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.