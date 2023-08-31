Other sources rank holiday roadway carnage in different orders, but the point holds — it’s a risky time to be on the road.
One reason for that, of course, is too many people tend to drink too much alcohol or ingest other brain-impairing drugs and get behind the wheel.
It’s equally obvious that’s a stupid thing to do for many reasons. Most importantly, of course, you can kill or seriously injure someone. Yourself included, but also maybe a car full of innocents who have the misfortune to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, like when you’re weaving in and out of traffic and hit their car head-on.
Even a small accident while under the influence can get you fined or imprisoned. And if it’s not your first offense, the penalties get progressively tougher. As it should be.
So, how do you avoid getting killed or injured or causing accidents when celebrating riotous holidays like Labor Day? Easy — don’t drink or otherwise alter your normal brain function and drive. Just don’t do it.
If you plan to celebrate the nation’s working people with a few drinks and haven’t planned how you’ll get around without driving yourself, take a few minutes to do that today.
Chances you’ll end up regretting having arranged for a ride or designated a driver for your group are nil.
On the other hand, the chances that you’ll come to regret having gotten behind the wheel of an automobile after having had those holiday drinks are pretty high.
There’s a good chance you’ll run afoul of the law, for one thing. As with most holidays, law enforcement officers will be out in force trying to apprehend people suspected of driving under the influence.
An arrest and conviction for driving while intoxicated can cost the accused about $25,000 in attorney fees, court costs, fines and the like, according to some sources. That’s a whole lot of cab fares.
You’ll also miss a lot of work and just life in general while your case makes its way through the system. When it’s all done, that investment of time and money will have bought you something worse than nothing: the official designation of an impaired driver.
Driving these days is very dangerous. People have to drive long distances to get from home to work and back; traffic is heavy; everybody’s in a hurry trying to squeeze some life into whatever hours are left after the commute; and there are more jerks on the road than there used to be, or so it seems anyway.
None of us needs drunks or the otherwise impaired making that situation worse than it already is, and nobody wants to be “that guy” — the person who kills or badly injures someone during what’s supposed to be a time for rest and recreation
So make a plan now for keeping yourself and the rest of us safe while you celebrate.
