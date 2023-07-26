Korean War Memorial

A life-sized bronze statue of a Marine is part of a Korean War Memorial on the plaza on 20th Street by American National Insurance Co. in Galveston. The memorial honors the the 51 Galveston County men who were killed in the Korean War.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

Today marks the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, a bloody, miserable conflict known unofficially, especially among veterans of it, as the Forgotten War.

On July 27, 1953, negotiators representing South Korea and a coalition of countries acting through the United Nations, and those representing North Korea and China, signed an armistice.

