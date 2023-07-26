A life-sized bronze statue of a Marine is part of a Korean War Memorial on the plaza on 20th Street by American National Insurance Co. in Galveston. The memorial honors the the 51 Galveston County men who were killed in the Korean War.
Today marks the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, a bloody, miserable conflict known unofficially, especially among veterans of it, as the Forgotten War.
On July 27, 1953, negotiators representing South Korea and a coalition of countries acting through the United Nations, and those representing North Korea and China, signed an armistice.
The deal called for warring parties to cease military operations within 12 hours, and within about three days withdraw their forces a little more than a mile from what had been the front.
The withdrawal north and south created a 2.5-mile wide, 250-mile long gap called the Demilitarized Zone, the DMV to a couple of generations of U.S. soldiers, particularly of the 2nd Infantry Division and attached units, who have patrolled it for decades and still do today “to deter aggression and if necessary, defend the Republic of Korea to maintain stability in Northeast Asia.”
The Army considers it a hardship duty. Soldiers who perform it are allowed to wear the 2nd Infantry Division patch on their right shoulders, an honor normally reserved for those deployed to active combat. It’s called a combat patch.
The soldiers who arose this morning and manned the line, those who’ll follow tonight and into the foreseeable future are part of a 70-year U.S. commitment to defend South Korea that began in earnest July 1, 1950, when Task Force Smith, which amounted to fewer than 600 U.S. infantry troops with artillery support, stepped in front of a 5,000-man enemy force supported by tanks at a place called Osan.
Fighting ebbed and flowed along the Korean Peninsula for the next three years, drawing in more and more U.S. and U.N. coalition troops, at places such as the Kum River, Yechon, Chinju, Inchon, Pusan, the Han River, Iwon and Usan.
During 37 months of fighting, combat caused 550,000 coalition casualties, including 95,000 dead. Almost 34,000 members of the U.S. Armed Forces were killed and 103,284 wounded, according to the U.S. Parks Service.
Estimated enemy casualties, including prisoners, were more than 1.5 million, including 900,000 Chinese, according to the service.
Politicians once called it a conflict, but it was a war, as bad as any other and in some ways worse. Coalition troops frequently fought out-numbered, undersupplied and in bitter cold, to name a few.
Veterans of that war have never gotten their due, the full acknowledgment of what they endured, sacrificed and achieved for our nation and the world during those three years.
Our nation and most of the world still were weary of armed conflict after World War II and the thing stopped in a deal, rather than ending in victory.
Still, the Americans who fought it deserved better than they got from us and from history.
There’s no setting that fully right now, but today we can at least take a minute to acknowledge what they did in our name 70 years ago.
If you want to make that remembering more formal, you can pay respects to the 51 Galveston County residents who died in the war by visiting the memorial on 20th Street near the American National Insurance Co. tower.
And don’t forget the thousands of mostly young Americans who still hold the line along the DMZ today.
