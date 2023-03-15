Twice recently, League City Councilman Justin Hicks has gotten hot over city employees “leaking” information to the media.
He’s wrong, but his objections are worth discussing.
Twice recently, League City Councilman Justin Hicks has gotten hot over city employees “leaking” information to the media.
He’s wrong, but his objections are worth discussing.
The primary medium complained of is The Daily News, and there definitely is another side to this story.
Another way to look at what’s happened is that city employees have legitimately discussed legitimate city business with reporters and the public.
It’s difficult to see a real problem in that.
Even if it is true that such discussions occurred on “city time,” what’s really wrong with discussing city business with any citizen at any time?
That kind of vigorous, ongoing dialogue was the very heart of the First Amendment. It should be encouraged, not discouraged.
Here’s what Hicks said last week: “Someone is going to get busted. What you do on government time is going to come back to bite you.”
That sounds threatening because it was intended to be.
The two instances of so-called leaks are revealing. One was a dialogue between Hicks and League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff about hiring practices within the police department. The other instance was all about an ethics complaint against Hicks himself.
In that complaint, Councilman Tom Crews said Hicks tried to intimidate a city employee for objecting to a proposed book-regulation ordinance.
These days, it is a clichéd refrain from politicians left and right to complain about “fake news,” media distortions and lies.
That song is in the top 10, especially on the right. Former President Trump labeled anything that hacked him off as “fake news,” fake or not.
It’s ironic that the biggest and most profitable right-side medium in the world — Fox News — devotes so much time and effort lambasting the media, repeating the self-interested complaints of the men and women of the right.
It’s little wonder that local pols have taken up the refrain, mimicking big-theater officials who often seek to change the subject with charges against fake news, leaks and media conspiracies.
In the case of League City and Hicks, the city’s hiring practices and ethics complaints should be fair game for discussion, shouldn’t they?
It is in the public’s interest to have more exposure to these debates, not less.
It’s bad policy and against the public interest for elected officials to attempt to stifle discussion, debate and even dissent.
That’s true in Washington, and it’s true in Galveston County.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
I had high hopes for Justin Hicks when he was elected. He has turned out to be quite the thin skinned little snow flake.
Stifling dissent is wrong. It’s especially troublesome when it’s done by government and officials for political reasons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.