The state of Texas can do only so much to ease the mostly seasonal irritation in using the Galveston-Port Bolivar ferries.
Crossing a channel on a boat can be a lot of things, including charming and exciting.
Even under the very best circumstances, however, it’s never going to be more convenient than crossing a bridge.
That said, the Texas Department of Transportation is obliged to do something about the obvious fraud going on in its Medical Priority Boarding program.
One statistic proves that well more than half of people with those passes are cheating the system.
The medical boarding program, created in 2007, was intended to assist a small number of people with medical conditions that make it hard for them to wait in the ferry line, a department spokesman told The Daily News this week.
Only about 3,500 people live on Bolivar Peninsula. It’s safe to assume some of them are hale and hardy. Some might argue life on the peninsula requires vigor and resilience.
But the state has issued 8,000 boarding passes.
What that means is obvious.
One of the first things department officials should do is stop tip-toeing around the fact that they, the publicly funded operation they manage and the public itself are being abused by cheats.
It’s clear from the newspaper’s reporting the department is doing nothing to ensure only people who legitimately qualify for the passes get them.
The department this week argued it couldn’t vet the applications, or police physicians providing the documents supporting the applications, because of medical privacy rules.
That’s hokum.
It’s another in a long list of examples of government officials ducking behind some law — never cited, always vaporous — such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 to avoid disclosing something they’d rather not disclose or doing something they’d rather not do.
That law doesn’t preclude state officials from exercising due diligence to ensure their programs aren’t rotten with fraud. No others do either.
The state can, should and does make all sorts of decisions based on a person’s health status. Want to renew a driver’s license? You might have to prove you can see or don’t suffer from seizures, for example.
This is not a lack of authority or tools; it’s a lack of will and it’s granting a state-sponsored advantage to cheats over people inclined to abide by the rules.
If government officials can’t see the problem in that, then they should surrender their driver’s licenses.
Meanwhile, the physicians abetting this fraud must have forgotten the part of their oaths about abstaining from “whatever is deleterious and mischievous” and from “every voluntary act of mischief and corruption.”
Cracking down on them might be the most expedient way to begin reforming a system clearly tainted by mischief and corruption.
The department should, perhaps, reconsider selling priority boarding passes as they tried years ago, although that would present some thorny moral and ethical questions.
How do you justify offering better service on a public means to transport exclusively to people with more money than others?
At the very least, however, people stuck for hours in line could take cold comfort in knowing the drivers zipping past them bought, rather than stole, the privilege.
• Michael A. Smith
