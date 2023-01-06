Among the first things the Texas Legislature should do when it convenes next week is begin the process of decriminalizing fentanyl test strips, little ribbons of paper that can keep people from accidentally killing themselves by overdose.

Given that Galveston County has one of the highest rates of overdose in the state, it would be appropriate for state Sen. Mayes Middleton, state Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson, or both, to file such a bill.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

