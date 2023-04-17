Altercations are pretty common at the county’s tax offices, County Tax Assessor/Collector Cheryl Johnson said.
“Especially with delinquent taxes and other issues, because they have to sit there for 30 minutes and get angry when we cannot accommodate them,” Johnson said.
As a result, the county tax office has found it necessary to install plexiglass barriers to keep their employees feeling safe and secure (and dry).
County Judge Mark Henry was the lone dissenting vote when the court approved the barriers. Henry has disagreed the barriers are necessary, telling Johnson that installing plexiglass would provide no health and safety benefits and might cause more violence.
It’s unclear why Henry thinks this, or why this would be a statement worth believing. While plexiglass might not be an effective barrier for, say, preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it seems hard to deny that a physical barrier wouldn’t stop a big, juicy glob of spit.
Henry also insinuated that Johnson was threatening to delay opening the new offices, disapproving of an email in which Johnson said she was “not trying to be divisive, but I can’t open the office without the plexiglass.” Henry’s complaint was that Johnson is an elected official and is required to do her job regardless of whether county commissioners had approved installing the plexiglass.
But the tax office opened April 10, for the time being without the barriers — despite the supposed threats. Not only that, but the tax office is paying for the barriers. As far as we can tell, there’s been little to no real reasoning why the barriers would be unworthy of approval.
It’s totally reasonable that employees would want to prevent any physical attack — especially one as disrespectful and degrading as being spit on, much less having things thrown at them. We hope the addition of the plexiglass barriers will lead to the county tax offices being a healthier and safer environment for employees.
Oh, and if you’re one of the people causing “altercations” at the offices: Do better. Everyone has had moments of anger or irritation while having to wait. It’s absurd that this is what it has come to.
