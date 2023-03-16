Last week, Houston resident Robbie Levi Kimball and one of his dogs were hit by a dump truck and killed on the causeway. Kimball’s other dog, an 11-year-old beagle-mix named Sooki, survived and was taken to the Galveston Island Humane Society.
Hearing this story, at least seven different applicants showed up to adopt her. The shelter planned to finalize Sooki’s adoption by Tuesday night, said Josh Henderson, executive director and CEO of the Galveston Island Humane Society.
This story is bittersweet. The crash and the deaths that came out of it were undeniably tragic, as is any loss of life. For local people to flock to the Galveston Island Humane Society to try and help the surviving pet is a welcome show of community coming together. Seven people lining up for the chance to adopt a single dog is heartwarming to hear. But it shouldn’t end there.
The animal shelters in Galveston County are overcrowded, as The Daily News has published before.
“Texas is seeing surrenders and strays all over and it’s taking a toll on shelters,” said Alexandra Sierra, manager of Galveston County Animal Resource Center, in a Jan. 2 article. At that time, Galveston Island Humane Society reported it was over capacity, as did League City Animal Care.
“We are 63 percent over capacity on dogs,” Lynette Bodmer, League City Animal Care community relations manager, said in the same Jan. 2 article.
The Daily News publishes “Pets of the Week” from shelters around the county in every Weekend Edition; many of them are adoptable for lower-than-usual fees when they're the pet of the week.
There’s also a wide variety of adoptable animals — mostly cats and dogs, but they range in age, color, temperament and activity level. If you visit one of our county shelters, you’re almost certain to find someone who matches your family’s vibe.
With the news that people are lining up to adopt one specific dog, it’s clear that people in the county are able and willing to find a home for an animal in need. Now that Sooki has been adopted, it’s time to help the other animals around the county.
Of course, it’s great news that Sooki was able to find a new home, and in such a short time. If you were one of the people who applied for her, who thought about adopting her, or even have just been thinking about a new pet lately, take the time to visit with the other animals at shelters here in Galveston County. You may just meet your new best friend.
