County’s animal shelters over crowded, seeing record surrenders

Two senior cats sit together in a kennel at the Galveston Island Humane Society on Thursday. The pair were surrendered together by their owner and await adoption.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Last week, Houston resident Robbie Levi Kimball and one of his dogs were hit by a dump truck and killed on the causeway. Kimball’s other dog, an 11-year-old beagle-mix named Sooki, survived and was taken to the Galveston Island Humane Society.

Hearing this story, at least seven different applicants showed up to adopt her. The shelter planned to finalize Sooki’s adoption by Tuesday night, said Josh Henderson, executive director and CEO of the Galveston Island Humane Society.

