Turtle at The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research

A loggerhead turtle peeks its head out from under water at the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research. Loggerheads are the most abundant species of the sea turtle that nests in the United States, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries.

 Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research/Courtesy

If there are two things Galvestonians are big proponents of, it’s sea turtles and tourism. And soon, with a little funding, planning and luck, the two could be combined into a new “Smithsonian beach museum” that Texas A&M University at Galveston is working on.

The facility “will be like Monterey Aquarium meets the Smithsonian,” said Christopher Marshall, professor of biology at Texas A&M University at Galveston. Marshall is one of the scientists pushing for building a $20 million sea turtle research and educational outreach center to treat injured sea turtles.

