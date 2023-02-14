A loggerhead turtle peeks its head out from under water at the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research. Loggerheads are the most abundant species of the sea turtle that nests in the United States, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries.
If there are two things Galvestonians are big proponents of, it’s sea turtles and tourism. And soon, with a little funding, planning and luck, the two could be combined into a new “Smithsonian beach museum” that Texas A&M University at Galveston is working on.
The facility “will be like Monterey Aquarium meets the Smithsonian,” said Christopher Marshall, professor of biology at Texas A&M University at Galveston. Marshall is one of the scientists pushing for building a $20 million sea turtle research and educational outreach center to treat injured sea turtles.
Marshall argues the center is an ecological necessity: Without it, the upper Texas coast is poorly equipped to handle and research the injured animals.
The University of Florida already opened a similar facility in 2015. The Sea Turtle Hospital at Whitney Laboratory “rehabilitates debilitated and injured sea turtles, and, once healthy and cleared by the veterinarian, release them back to their habitat,” according to the hospital’s website.
The University of Florida facility offers tours of the hospital where guests can meet the recovering reptiles — but Texas A&M’s concept plans to expand on the tourism angle, in effort to “enable the new rehabilitation facility to be financially self-sustainable.”
The facility won’t just be a hospital and veterinary practice. At this stage of planning, it will include — among other things — an auditorium presentation room, media room, numerous educational outreach exhibits, a gift shop and a coffee shop.
“The hospital will operate an educational outreach facility that will attract tourists and generate revenue to support the hospital and sea turtle conservation programs,” Marshall said. There will also be opportunities to view sea turtles through glass viewing galleries.
The facility to house injured sea turtles could be transformative for Galveston County, and the idea provides numerous benefits to the region. Not only would it provide crucial services to injured sea life, but it has the potential to bring in more revenue to the city as well as the facility.
As Marshall has said, our area is not well-equipped to handle the treatment of sea turtles. An appropriate center would allow for proper rehabilitation and research.
Meanwhile, educational outreach components would provide valuable learning opportunities for visitors. Making use of Galveston’s already-ample tourism industry by expanding an animal hospital to include these educational outreach components is a great idea. It not only would provide financial support for the center itself but bring additional tourism revenue into the city of Galveston.
Marshall said he hopes the future resident sea turtles will be the “stars of the show” and bring support for the aquatic ecosystem here. A facility like the proposed sea turtle rehabilitation center, beneficial to Galvestonians both human and animal, would certainly help make sea turtles “ambassadors for the island.”
