One has to ask whether common sense is leaving the realm of Texas lawmaking.
The newest attempt to legislate common sense goes to Senate Bill 12, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes and co-signed by more than 40 Texas senators and state representatives.
According to those in support of the bill, which is awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature, the idea is to restrict children from seeing sexually explicit performances held on public property.
And while we believe there is barely a reader of these pages who feels young children should be exposed to sexually explicit performances, the interpretation of what constitutes such can easily be skewed to fit one’s taste.
So if SB 12 passes, are we not going to have the morality police watching half-time shows for sexually-explicit dance moves or music with lyrics that one might find sexually charged? What about parades across the county — as dance and drill teams follow adult-choreographed moves to capture attention and score points with judges? Are we to expect the morality police to be attending?
And the prevailing concept drag queens somehow fuel deviant behavior and pose a threat to minors is a massive stretch short on research to support it.
What we are seeing here is yet another chapter in the time-honored practice of culture wars. Easy to inflame opinions or statistically justify. Yep, good old-fashioned fear-mongering.
Let’s hear from the author of the bill, Hughes.
“All of us can agree that children shouldn’t be exposed to sexually explicit material,” Hughes said in his testimony on the bill.
Well, you won’t get an argument from anyone at this newspaper. We can get fully behind such a statement. Where we draw the line is when the government continues to poke its head into Texans’ lives, telling them how to parent or what they can and can’t do.
The old adage “education begins at home” is brushed off like a pesky mosquito.
Shouldn’t these discussions begin at home, where parents are the primary influencer in a child’s education?
Texans should be responsible for making the best decisions for their children. If parents don’t care for their children to see drag queens, they can avoid events where these adults are scheduled to help instill an interest in reading.
And they can also run and make sure Netflix deletes “Toostie” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” — both highly regarded films starring male actors portraying women — from their libraries.
We need to find ways to come together instead of splintering ourselves over cultural issues most likely resolved by education and discussion in a spirit of trying to understand one another.
Heathens, child predators and people without children’s best interests at heart should be under the thumb of law enforcement. But to write laws designed to splinter rather than bring us together — and undermine a parent’s primary role in the education of their children — feels like too much big government.
And Texans fought too hard for the right and freedom to decide how to live their lives and raise their families.
• Leonard Woolsey
