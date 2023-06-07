Fireworks will return to Galveston’s Independence Day celebration with a bang.
Counter to last year’s drone light show, which struggled to get off the ground, this year visitors will be treated to good, old-fashioned fireworks along the seawall.
Expectations are already flying high as Mayor Craig Brown says the show will be the largest and most magnificent ever.
How big of a bang? Brown said $1,000 of fireworks for each minute of the 25-minute show — or $25,000 worth.
As for the drones?
“Everyone in the city, as well as the park board, was not completely satisfied with the drone show,” Brown said. “And the community was hoping to have a more classic display for the Fourth of July.”
So bye-bye drones and their $90,000 price tag.
This year’s iteration will be the first time in a while the Park Board of Trustees isn’t hosting the celebration, Brown said. That put city staff in a pinch to prepare, David Smith, executive director of events for the city, said.
“It’s going to be longer than previous shows, which were only about 15 minutes long,” Smith said.
So viewers can expect a longer show — with real fireworks — and for less money. We read that as a bigger bang for the buck all around, so to speak.
Many factors led city officials to opt against repeating the drone show, Vince Lorefice, general manager of parks for the park board, said.
“A drone show is only two-dimensional with a one-sided view,” Lorefice said. “Fireworks are three-dimensional and can be viewed from miles at all angles.
“We heard that our constituents wanted traditional fireworks, so we are collaborating with the city on the Fourth of July fireworks show.”
The fireworks show is scheduled for July 4 with July 9, a Saturday, as a rain date. Primary viewing will take place at 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard.
The Independence Day fireworks display is one of the more well-attended island events by residents and tourists.
“What’s nice about the fireworks is you can see them from all over the island,” Brown said. “If you’re sitting on the patio at the Galvez or in the West End, you can see it.”
We don’t want to drone on, but here is to a bigger and better fireworks show this year.
• Leonard Woolsey
Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com
President & Publisher
