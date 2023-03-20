Supporters of a move to rename the Pelican Island Bridge for County Commissioner Ken Clark should slow down, listen and consider alternatives.
This is not intended as criticism of Clark, who was a long-timer leader of the conservative movement in Galveston County and helped to lead the Republican takeover of Galveston County government. Clark died in May 2022.
However, Senate Bill 1339, filed by Sens. Brandon Creighton and Mayes Middleton, and House Bill 3045, by state Rep. Greg Bonnen, bear more thought and discussion. The bills were referred last week to the Senate and House transportation committees. They appear to be moving forward.
Clark and others advocated replacing the bridge, which most agree has reached the end of its useful life. But there are problems with the legislation as proposed.
First, the bridge already is named for Herbert E. Schmidt. Schmidt was first commissioner of the Galveston County Navigation District No. 1, which was created with authority to tax some island residents to pay for the bridge and its maintenance.
It’s not clear why sponsors of the bills want to remove Schmidt’s name from the bridge in the first place.
Second, if leaders choose to rename the bridge, there should be some public dialogue first. That has not happened. Others played a more significant role in developing the bridge, building Texas A&M University at Galveston and generally fostering dynamic development on Pelican Island.
One such name that comes instantly to mind is that of Vandy Anderson.
Anderson was a civic leader, a long-time navigation district commissioner, and for more than 30 years he was the voice of Galveston Island as a radio newsman who operated every day on Pelican Island from KGBC radio.
Anderson’s obituary in 2016 put it like this:
“He earned the mantle of the Voice of Galveston County and took the title seriously. During our brightest hours, he beamed our best over the airwaves. In our darkest hours, he comforted and informed us as hurricanes howled around him. He broadcast high school sports, emceed every form of community event … and welcomed millions of tourists to Galveston on the Bolivar Ferry.
“He understood every occasion was important to the people involved, and he treated each with respect. His voice was a gift. He used it to benefit, enlighten and inform us all.”
Some in the community already have reached out to Middleton and the other legislators, urging them to step back from the effort to push through the bills.
Slowing this rumbling train long enough to listen and ponder alternatives makes a lot of sense.
(1) comment
Build a new bridge and then give it a new name
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.