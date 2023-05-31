Often, we get jaded to thinking the world is overpopulated by self-centered or selfish people.

And then we read about Richard Puccetti, whose family owns the storied Galveston East End neighborhood restaurant Sonny’s Place. Puccetti, we learn, has been sleeping on the floor for more than a year so four Ukrainian refugees can sleep safely in a bed with a roof over their heads.

Talk about sacrificing the comforts of your life for others.

Puccetti learned Maria Ortiz, maiden name Kushch, who joined his staff as a J-1 Visa student from Ukraine seven years ago needed help get her friends and family away from the bombings and other perils of war.

Puccetti stepped up, offering a place for her friends and family to land. And then he took one more critical step. He, along with his father Lawrence Puccetti Jr., raised money to bring some of Ortiz’s family to Galveston.

Giving up his bed seemed like an insignificant contribution when he knew what horrors Otiz's family and friends were facing in Ukraine.

Puccetti has given up his living space above the restaurant to Nataliia Moroz, Anastasiia Horova, Alina Kushch and Hanna Zgurska, grandmother of Ortiz and Kushch.

As the war in the Ukraine continues, American’s find themselves distracted by an endless news cycle of stories designed to tug at one’s fears and emotions.

What we find refreshing is how the Puccetti family chose not to simply shake their head in recognition of the war, but rather roll up their sleeves and make a tangible impact on the lives of a handful of people.

War is an ugly thing. Missiles and bullets do not discern between soldiers and civilians nor adults and children.

All they do is create death and destruction.

What stands out to us is this is exactly the type of behavior we all celebrate, but it tends to get buried in a blizzard of tragic or scandalizing stories that are sure to find favor in our world where, increasingly, success is measured by clicks instead of actions.

The actions of one family in Galveston County potentially saved the lives of fellow human beings. That's worthy of finding its way into a crowded room of noise designed for shock value.

But there's more. Puccetti discovered an unexpected boomerang effect.

Puccetti said that although he and his family were looking to help Ortiz’s friends and family, it seems to be the other way around.

Lawrence Puccetti Jr., fondly known by locals as Junior, earlier this year broke his pelvic bone in two places in a fall.

Ortiz has visited Junior often at The Meridian, an assisted living facility where he’s recovering, and visited his mother when she was ill, Puccetti said.

“You never really hear about your employer becoming a part of your family,” Ortiz said. “I’ve never heard of any other workplace that’s ever done that for their employees.”

“When this all started, I thought we were saving them,” Puccetti said. “But they’re really saving us. They’ve been taking care of my father and the business. They didn’t have to work for me, but they did.”

Let’s all remember there is a lot good in this world — and sometimes it might be as simple as giving up your bed.

• Leonard Woolsey