The meat of that event was news Keel had decided to “retire” and the board had amicably accepted his decision.
That’s nowhere near what the board and government agencies owe the public, which has supported the Children’s Center with its money since 1878.
Among the questions demanding answers are these:
• Under what program was that operation being funded?
There’s deep murk around that question. Some sources have said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the state of Texas were the sources of money.
The state, however, broke some ties with the center in 2018.
Some sources said the Children’s Center was federally funded and under the jurisdiction of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
• Why was the Office of Refugee Resettlement funding a program housing people who clearly aren’t refugees in the strict sense of the word? A better question probably is whether that federal officials had any idea what the money it sent to the Children’s Center was being used to accomplish.
Money meant to house, clothe, feed, educate and provide health care to unaccompanied alien children — undocumented immigrants with no parent or legal guardian available in the United States — was being improperly spent to accommodate young adults who had aged out of the program.
Problems were many, including well-substantiated assertions that some of those young adults were having sex with underage children in a family homeless shelter and elsewhere in the city.
The few facts we know about this recent scandal certainly seem to point toward a repeat of that problem.
This was after two children in the center’s care had drowned during a beach outing.
Although there are questions about what exactly the board knew about the state of the facility at issue now, there is no question the board should have known administrative leaders there needed close oversight.
That had been proven again and again.
Board members speaking Tuesday said they hoped to do better and implied they saw a future for the organization.
The former requires more action and disclosure than the public has gotten so far, and the latter remains to be seen.
