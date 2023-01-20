Property tax reform is on the minds of many Texans and among governmental priorities everywhere from here to Austin.
That intense interest offers possibilities for real change that might benefit taxpayers in significant ways. The question is whether state lawmakers can and will deliver anything meaningful and lasting during the legislative session.
Locally, Galveston County Commissioners intend to lobby lawmakers to reform methods that appraisal districts use to set the taxable value of properties, according to their list of legislative priorities.
The annual appraisal process always causes outrage among taxpayers.
The question is whether appraisals are the real root of an increasing tax burden on residents. If not, no relief will be found there.
Appraisal reform has come up before, notably during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Judge Mark Henry and a few others argued at the time that state lawmakers should order property values to be lowered to ease the burden.
The idea didn’t go anywhere and state lawmakers argued tax rates, not property values, were the real problem. They urged taxpayers to demand their local elected officials lower rates.
That might not be an unassailable argument, but it’s a strong one and it gets to some core problems with the idea of lowering the property tax burden through appraisal reform.
State law requires property to be appraised at market value. One of the main drivers of market value is demand.
The population of Texas is growing faster than any other state in the nation. That growth, according to leaders such as Gov. Greg Abbott, is driven by the strength of the state’s economy.
The question is how would you change an appraisal system based on market values to be less influenced by market forces?
Do you scrap market value as the measure?
Is that even possible? Would it be a good idea if it is possible?
One change numerous experts have called for over the years also is one of the least popular and most controversial — requiring disclosure of actual property sale prices. That might not blunt the rise of property values, but would help ensure appraisals were fair and accurate.
It might also ensure commercial property is not being undervalued while residential property is overvalued, which some lawmakers and others have argued is the case.
It’s a simple, effective method most other states use and almost everybody in Texas opposes.
Other changes on the valuation side of the tax equation might also help.
One of the simplest ways for lawmakers to provide tax relief would be to require every taxing jurisdiction to offer homestead exemptions.
As it stands, only school districts are required to offer homestead exemptions. Other taxing jurisdictions can offer them and many do.
Some reform advocates also argue the state should change how homestead exemptions work. School districts must grant a $40,000 exemption to any qualifying property. Others can offer exemptions of up to 20 percent of taxable value.
Groups such as Every Texan argue percentage-based homestead exemptions benefit the wealthy owners of expensive homes far more than they benefit the owners of modest homes. That’s just objectively true. The groups argue for changing the law to require flat-rate homestead exemptions across the board.
Making homestead exemptions mandatory and more generous would be a simple, effective way to ease the tax burden for work-a-day Texans.
Abbott campaigned on delivering property tax reform and recently reiterated his commitment to doing that. He wants to use a significant share of a $32 billion state budget surplus to fulfill his promise.
The details of how that might be accomplished are unclear.
What’s clear is Texans want and need some relief and that’s especially true for individual residential property owners.
Reforms should be significant, structural and permanent and should benefit those individual residential property owners most of all.
• Michael A. Smith
