Although U.S. Postal Service officials continue to withhold information of compelling public interest about mail theft and its consequences — mainly check fraud and identity theft — they have acknowledged the problem and taken some corrective action.
That’s a vast improvement over the situation in 2022 when Daily News reporters set out to tell a story that resulted in the special report series “Checks in the Mail.”
When that work began, the word from on high at the service was there was no problem, that all was for the best in the best of all possible mail-delivery organizations, which clearly was nonsense.
The change is in large part because U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber took interest in the reporting and in the problem and began applying pressure to appointed Postal Service leaders.
For that, we are grateful.
Most recently, Postal Service officials disclosed they are installing 12,000 high security collection boxes and deploying 49,000 electronic locks — replacements of notorious steel “arrow keys” — nationwide.
The boxes are being deployed in high-risk areas during the next fiscal year.
The Postal Service will continue to evaluate replacing blue collection boxes throughout the nation, officials said.
The security steps come as officials acknowledge a continuing increase in robberies targeting letter carriers.
From Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, a total of 412 letter carriers were robbed, according to the Postal Service. The service reported 305 robberies from Oct. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, which is only the first half of this fiscal year, postal officials said.
The Daily News investigation found that from Jan. 1, 2020, to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed, altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act and interviews with victims.
Those cases almost are certainly only a fraction of the checks gone missing while in custody of the Postal Service, based on interviews with local victims and bankers.
The Postmaster of Galveston’s Bob Lyons office, which was implicated in hundreds of cases of mail theft and check fraud, will replace older blue collection boxes with new, theft-resistant versions, Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale has said.
Officials didn’t give an exact date when the keys, which postal employees use to open collection and relay boxes, apartment panels, outdoor parcel lockers and neighborhood delivery and collection boxes, would be replaced.
The Postal Inspection Service has declined to comment about whether arrow keys had been stolen or were missing from the Galveston Post Office or whether any carriers had been robbed of them.
That withholding continues.
Postal officials, for example, have declined to disclose any but skeletal details about a Galveston employee charged in connection with mail theft.
Officials responding to Cruz and Weber admitted there had been 200 reports of mail theft in Galveston between 2021 and 2022, most of them in 2021, and told lawmakers the number had dropped to zero in 2023. A theft took place six days later in Galveston, however.
That was in late February near the intersection of 31st Street and Avenue N, where thieves ransacked a Postal Service vehicle and took an undisclosed amount of mail.
The service last week again declined to disclose any information about how much or what was taken during the February theft or to comment about whether other cases of mail theft had happened in Galveston since then.
It would be comforting to argue the disinclination to tell the public details about things that matter to the public is exclusive to the Postal Service, but it’s not.
The tendency, policy, habit, whatever it is, is increasingly common at all levels from local police departments to the vast agencies of the federal bureaucracy.
It indicates a detachment and disdain for the public and creates the shade in which organizational rot happens.
It’s a bigger threat than mail fraud could ever be and it’s something the public should not tolerate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.