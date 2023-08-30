Not too many years ago, The Daily News propounded this general theory of local politics:
If you’re unsure of which issues to support or whom to vote for, study the positions of local public employee unions. Then vote the opposite.
That’s not true 100 percent of the time. Sometimes, the public employee unions are in favor of Merry Christmases and Happy New Years.
But what is true 100 percent of the time is that public employee unions invariably have their own interests at heart.
This issue came to mind recently when the state’s police union came out in favor of those Flock Security spy cameras the city of Galveston is considering. The union not only endorsed the cameras, it took a sharp jab at the jaw of Galveston City Attorney Donald Glywasky, who has questioned the cameras.
In a social media post recently, the Texas Municipal Police Association wrote (anonymously, of course):
“City Attorney, Don Glywasky, is interfering with the duties of the Galveston Police Department. This kind of behavior is unacceptable and needs to be addressed immediately. Our members across Texas work hard daily to keep their communities safe, and they deserve the support and respect of all city officials.”
The local police union earlier had commented, snidely, that Glywasky “went to law school and is not an IT specialist.”
All of this demonstrates the police union’s long-standing reliance on bullying to get its way. When the union has found itself in disagreement with city officials or with private individuals, it has not hesitated to look into the private lives and finances of its all-too-infrequent opposition.
“This kind of behavior is unacceptable and needs to be addressed immediately.”
How should this “unacceptable” behavior be “addressed immediately?” Should the city put Glywasky in time-out? Should the city fire him for the offense of having a reasonable disagreement with the police union? Should he be suspended without pay?
When the cameras and a data-sharing agreement associated with them became an issue before city council, Glywasky made a case against, and not necessarily because he condemns the use of such cameras universally.
Under the proposed agreement, Glywasky wrote to council, it would be necessary for a party in the agreement (the city) to provide the other (Flock) with certain information considered proprietary or confidential.
That information could include: material data; systems; procedures and other information that isn’t accessible or known to the general public; as well as information on hardware; software; business plans or opportunities; business strategies; finances; employees; and third-party proprietary information, according to the agreement.
The Flock cameras are in use widely, and the police say they help in solving crime. So would having a camera in every American home.
The question is how much surveillance are citizens willing to accept? How much privacy are Americans and Galvestonians willing to surrender in order to further the interests of law enforcement and the state?
The idea of scores of additional cameras watching constantly is more than a little spooky. And when the watcher has a track record of bullying behavior, it’s even spookier.
• Dolph Tillotson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.