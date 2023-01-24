In Texas, football is a religion. It is autumn, crisp air, cheering fans and marching bands.
Communities expend resources to erect and maintain public facilities for playing the game. Check out 27th Street in Galveston, where exactly that is underway.
Yet in recent years, and especially this year as we watched the on-field collapse of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, many parents are asking an important question:
Do I want my child to play a brutal sport with built-in risks of serious injury?
Those injuries include broken bones, permanent joint and spine damage, torn ligaments and, possibly, permanent brain injury.
Parents should clearly assess the risks. Public school districts should evaluate how much to invest in a sport that has the potential to permanently injure or even kill some of the children who participate.
Change is coming. One survey in 2015 reported that 25 percent of parents already have chosen to back away from contact sports. A more recent report by The Aspen Institute found that participation in tackle football declined by 12 percent nationwide among children between the years 2016 and 2017.
The potential for injury includes a wide variety of orthopedic injuries — knee damage, ligament tears, sprains, broken bones, spinal and neck injuries and many others.
Jim Yarbrough, a former Galveston mayor and a former county judge, played for Ball High School and for the University of Texas Longhorns. He played for a national championship at UT in 1977 and blocked for running back Earl Campbell, who won the Heisman that year. He captained the 1978 Longhorns.
Yarbrough today downplays what he terms as “minimal health issues” related to football.
However, he also acknowledges, “I have required three surgeries on my neck and back that appear to be a direct result of football. My 1978 season at UT was cut short due to neck injuries.”
Yarbrough said today’s players are bigger, stronger and faster than ever. He recognizes the effort to make the game safer through rule changes and equipment technology, and he believes the game teaches “positive lessons for life.”
“I would not encourage my child to play football today but for very limited circumstances,” Yarbrough said, emphasis on the word “not.”
The most lasting and most damaging of football injuries may be permanent and irreversible injuries to the brain — including chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly referred to as CTE.
The symptoms of CTE are memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse control problems, aggression, depression, suicidality, Parkinsonism and progressive dementia. Symptoms of the disease may not appear for decades after the last brain trauma or the end of an athletic career.
Dr. Brent E. Masel of Galveston, professor of neurology at the University of Texas Medical Branch, and national medical director of the Brain Injury Association of America, believes parents should be aware of CTE and understand its risks.
Damage can occur in dramatic concussive contact, the kind of hits that draw cheers at games. But it can also occur more subtly, over time, in the thousands of subcussive impacts that occur in every football game and practice.
“Subcussive brain injuries are just below the concussion threshold,” Masel said. “The brain is shaken but not enough to damage brain cells and produce immediate symptoms. The individual is usually unaware they have sustained such an injury.”
Individuals with large numbers of subcussive injuries over time do worse in memory and attention tasks and have more mood and behavior disorders later in life than teammates with less frequent subcussive injuries, Masel said.
The cumulative impact over time of such small shocks is critical, yet it’s impossible to know how many such shocks will result in injury.
“As a practicing neurologist, I’ll see many sad issues, but not much is worse than one of my favorite patients who is slowly dying from the effects of chronic traumatic encephalopathy,” Masel said.
So, what can parents do?
First, do not depend on any sports’ leaders or apologists to give you an accurate assessment of risks. They are philosophically and economically incented to offer defenses of their sport.
Take the trouble to do your own research. Read and ask questions. Parents could start with the work of the pathologist Dr. Bennet I. Omalu, the first to study and identify CTE. There are now hundreds of articles about brain injury.
The consequences of such sports-related injuries are undeniably real. Those consequences are sometimes dire, sometimes resulting in lifelong impairment and even death.
So, enjoy the Super Bowl, but enjoy it with both eyes wide open.
• Dolph Tillotson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.