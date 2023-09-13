Councilmen Michael Bouvier and John Paul Listowski should join their colleagues in voting today to allow the Port of Galveston to issue about $50 million in bonds to pay for waterfront improvements, the most urgent of which already are underway at Cruise Terminal 25.
The city charter requires at least six votes to approve the bond debt.
The dissenters’ concern apparently was over a material weakness the port’s former auditors, RMS US, belatedly reported about financial statements for the year that ended in December 2021.
The weakness is related to record-keeping about federal disaster recovery money the port received shortly after Hurricane Ike in 2008.
The port for years has been appealing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency a demand by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, which oversaw the federal money, to repay about $10.7 million of the federal assistance allocated after Ike.
Port Director Rodger Rees acknowledges past port leaders spent some of that money in ways they shouldn’t have. For example, they used some as a sort of bridge loan to help a long-time tenant get back on its feet after Ike. That money was repaid but the arrangement wasn’t a good idea, Rees said.
That, however, is not even the controversy. The whole controversy, the material weakness, is about a Jan. 10, 2022 demand letter from the state about the $10.7 million.
The port’s Risk Management Department sent that letter to AG Witt, a consultant the port had hired to help it navigate the FEMA appeals process, but not to the port’s own chief financial officer.
Because of that, the letter wasn’t included in the documents provided for RMS’ audit of the port’s 2021 financial statements.
That’s it. That’s all it’s about; basically, the delivery of interoffice mail.
The potential $10 million liability was correctly noted on the port’s 2021 financial statements, which RMS noted when it cited the port as having a material weakness in its internal controls.
Material weaknesses aren’t desired, but they also aren’t all that uncommon and aren’t damning by definition.
One reason organizations spend considerable amounts of money hiring CPAs to audit their books is to find such weaknesses and correct them before they allow something damning to actually happen.
The port issued a corrective action plan stating that by Dec. 31, 2022, and thereafter, the chief financial officer would receive copies of any correspondence related to Hurricane Ike recovery money.
As far as controversies go, this one fails to rise even to dubious; it’s just vaporous.
Despite that, the Wharves Board of Trustees last week approved an engagement letter with CPA firm Forvis, which, among other things, “requested additional testing of internal controls,” for additional costs, of course.
The board also approved a policy essentially stating the city can audit the port’s internal controls any time it wants in any way it wants and the port will pay for that.
The question arises: What else do you need?
Failure to approve the bond might undermine the most, really the only, success the port has had in decades — its cruise business.
This sort of manufactured political controversy is among the things that can turn investors off a place; and it threatens to remind us all about those crabs in the bucket in that grim old joke about why Galveston never gets anywhere.
