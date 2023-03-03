City leaders in Galveston are grappling with a difficult issue — the rising costs of public safety in a tourism-supported economy.
That is not a new problem, and it won’t be easily solved. Progress has been and will be incremental, not easy or quickly attained.
“We tax 50,000, but we serve millions,” City Manager Brian Maxwell has said. Roughly 50,000 people live on the island, but to support tourism, many hundreds of thousands more must receive services.
In Galveston, more than 100 percent of the city’s property tax revenue goes to one expense — public safety. That’s unusual.
City officials have been considering this issue, and a couple of conclusions seem clear. There are no quick fixes. Instead, the city has taken a deliberate course toward raising revenue and controlling the increase in costs.
“Around 63 percent of our budget goes to first-responders, fire, EMS, police and that will probably be going up from year to year,” Mayor Craig Brown has said.
Given the need for manpower on the streets, it’s not likely the raw numbers of personnel will go down. Neither can the city substantially cut the cost of benefits to city employees.
Years ago, the city chose not to join statewide pension plans for public unions. Thus, it must cover the full costs of pension liability for 177 members of the local police pension plan versus sharing costs across hundreds of thousands of state employees.
As Maxwell points out, the city has already made progress in stabilizing the police pension fund, which once was one of the most underfunded in the state, with a very low ratio of assets to long-term liabilities.
Bankruptcy as the result of growing and unrestrained pension costs has occurred coast to coast, from Vallejo, California, to Detroit.
That typically happens in communities and states that have outdated defined benefit plans rather than defined contribution plans. Galveston still has a defined benefit plan, but the risk does not appear imminent in Galveston.
Maxwell said one of the city’s accomplishments in recent years has been to gradually move the police pension plan to a 30-year amortization.
In pension policy, the amortization period is the amount of time required to pay off a retirement system’s unfunded actuarial accrued liabilities, calculated by the retirement system’s actuary based on projected contributions and investment earnings.
Lacking a quick fix, Galveston must continue doing what it has been doing, looking for ways to raise revenue from new sources.
Those new fees will most likely be more non-property-tax revenue bumps, such as long-term parking fees for cruise customers and a proposed cruise ticket tariff.
Unionized public employees are a tradition in Galveston. The city’s police union, in particular, has a long history of aggressive lobbying and political action, including endorsing and supporting candidates for mayor and city council.
That increases the challenge for a city that must control the growth in the numbers of its public safety employees, in what they earn and in long-term benefits such as pensions and health care.
Keeping a tight grip on those costs will be daunting but essential for the city’s future finances.
• Dolph Tillotson
