“A small ... police department is facing a torrent of criticism for raiding a local newspaper’s office and the home of its owner and publisher, seizing computers and cellphones, and, in the publisher’s view, stressing his 98-year-old mother enough to cause her weekend death.”
Go ahead — guess what government the lead of that Associated Press story was referring to. Russia? China? No.
It was the government — civilian officials and the police department — of a small town in Southwest Kansas.
Welcome to America 2023, a place where local politicians and public employees can decide to disregard the U.S. Constitution and decades of legal precedent on the flimsiest of pretexts to protect an insider.
The Marion County Record’s editor and publisher, Eric Meyer, was more direct.
“This is the type of stuff that, you know, that Vladimir Putin does, that Third World dictators do,” Meyer told the AP. “This is Gestapo tactics from World War II.”
Every U.S. citizen should be alarmed at how this police department and its civilian counterparts conducted raids more akin to a totalitarian nation than a nation protected for 235 years by constitutional guarantees of free speech and freedom of the press.
And the irony here? The newspaper hadn’t printed anything about what authorities used to justify the raids.
Government action to prevent news organizations from publishing is called prior restraint of the press, which has long been considered a violation of the First Amendment.
“The raids occurred in a town of about 1,900 people, nestled among rolling prairie hills, about 150 miles southwest of Kansas City, making the small weekly newspaper the latest to find itself in the headlines and possibly targeted for its reporting,” the AP wrote.
Meyer told the AP one Record reporter suffered an injury to a finger when police wrested her cell phone out of her hand. Newspaper employees were hustled out of the building while the search continued for more than 90 minutes, according to images captured by the paper’s security cameras.
Police said the newspaper was guilty of identity theft tied to a local business owner. A tipster allegedly told the newspaper the business owner had lost her driver’s license over a driving drunk conviction, but had been driving illegally.
No raid at her house, oddly.
The newspaper never published anything about the matter over concern the information it received had not been obtained properly.
Newspapers and other news organizations regularly receive tips from sources. Some are legit, others not. And newspapers do what they can to verify information and decide whether to publish or not; to do otherwise puts a paper at risk of being sued, for starters.
And journalists at the Marion County Record did exactly what credible journalists do — they were diligent, didn’t trust the source and didn’t publish anything based on the tip.
Authorities, however, didn’t do what credible governments do in such cases — make a phone call, seek a meeting, issue a subpoena.
Instead, policed seized everything they could carry or fit in a box.
Apparently, the newspaper also was looking into the police chief’s background. A factor? Time will tell.
Clearly, to us, this government action executed by the police department was meant to send a message that there are things and people in Marion County who are above public scrutiny.
Also clear is that tyranny needs only a foothold to get going. And when those sworn to enforce the law feel comfortable ignoring the law, a foothold has been established.
This week, residents of Marion, Kansas, cannot be faulted for wondering whether they’re still in Kansas.
(1) comment
"Americans must remain vigilant against erosions of freedoms" After the raid at Mar - a - Lago what did you expect? Or the raid on several pro-Life individuals. Many more examples.
Seems like the GCDN is only concerned .... when another NEWSPAPER is involved. Cry me a river, Leonard.
