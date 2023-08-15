“A small ... police department is facing a torrent of criticism for raiding a local newspaper’s office and the home of its owner and publisher, seizing computers and cellphones, and, in the publisher’s view, stressing his 98-year-old mother enough to cause her weekend death.”

Go ahead — guess what government the lead of that Associated Press story was referring to. Russia? China? No.

Michael A. Smith

Carlos Ponce

"Americans must remain vigilant against erosions of freedoms" After the raid at Mar - a - Lago what did you expect? Or the raid on several pro-Life individuals. Many more examples.

Seems like the GCDN is only concerned .... when another NEWSPAPER is involved. Cry me a river, Leonard.

