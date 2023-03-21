As a state representative, Mayes Middleton displayed a laudable dedication to constituent service and to just being in and involved in this part of the district.
The Daily News lauded him for it more than once. The editors even joked that if somebody knocked on your door some Saturday afternoon, there would be a 60 percent chance it was him.
During his first session as a senator in the Texas Legislature, however, Middleton has failed a great number, maybe most, of his constituents by being unavailable for comment about some bills that demand explanation.
His refusal to be interviewed on numerous occasions about several bills has left voters and taxpayers with questions for which they deserve answers.
It also has created a mistrust about the impetus and intent of the bills that might have been avoided and might be corrected if Middleton would deign to explain himself.
For example:
• Senate Bill 2550, which is a revision of SB-434. The bills would shift the burden of proof in disputes about what is public and what is private beach onto the public.
Many people, including three former Texas Land Commissioners, see the bills as assaults on the Texas Open Beaches Act.
Middleton has defended the bills in statements and social media posts but has refused to be interviewed.
The public at large seems unmoved by the statements. Its members want to know who, exactly, the bills are meant to serve, who’s behind them and what is the rationale.
• SB-2556, which would abolish the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association and force private-market property insurers to offer such coverage to consumers at no increased cost. The bill would abolish the association upon which more than 200,000 Texas property owners depend for wind and hail insurance coverage on Sept. 1, 2024. That’s about 18 months from now. The most common response we’ve gotten from insiders about this bill is a version of “What the hell is he thinking?”
We’d also love to know and have asked. Middleton failed to respond to calls seeking comment Friday at 9:47 a.m., 10:46 a.m., 2:42 p.m. and 4:09 p.m., as well as an email sent at 9:31 a.m.
It’s Tuesday now, and still nothing. In the absence of comment, we’re assuming this bill is a script for one-act political drama never meant to go anywhere. It appears written to please and excite a constituency not given to deep thought about the consequences of government action. As such, it’s a sorry use of the people’s time and effort, not to mention ink and paper.
• SB-2551, which is an assault on the First Amendment that would bar any state agency from contracting with, awarding a grant to, or otherwise providing financial support to a nonprofit organization that has made a public statement calling for, or has otherwise advocated for, the adoption by this state or a political subdivision of this state of a policy of “managed retreat” along the beachfront.
The bill, along with its House companion — HB-5130 by state Rep. Terri-Leo Wilson — defines managed retreat as the mandated removal of population, buildings, infrastructure or other assets from lands adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico through government action and forced resettlement.
There’s a whole lot to reasonably question about, for example, the idea of removing beachfront homes that end up on the public beach after tropical storms.
The idea of excluding parts of the public from access to public money because its members expressed a political opinion, however, is fundamentally un-American and probably illegal.
As with 2551, people are asking, reasonably, what the hell?
They deserve answers. They deserve dialogue with their elected representatives. That’s what their taxes and votes buy.
Middleton is ill serving coastal voters and taxpayers, his own bills and his own reputation as a leader.
• Michael A. Smith
Thank you Michael, mayes middleton is certainly a disappointment. It's a shame we have to wait so long to see him out of office.
