Perhaps the only thing clear so far about Senate Bill 434 is that it has inspired opposition from a range of groups and people, including open-beach advocates, West End property owners and a former Texas Land Commissioner.

Ellis Pickett of the Surfrider Foundation said the bill would make “it more difficult to file an enforcement lawsuit under the Open Beaches Act.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Noel Spencer

If this passes, this will be a major change in our beach management and who has to make their case.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription