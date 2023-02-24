Perhaps the only thing clear so far about Senate Bill 434 is that it has inspired opposition from a range of groups and people, including open-beach advocates, West End property owners and a former Texas Land Commissioner.
Ellis Pickett of the Surfrider Foundation said the bill would make “it more difficult to file an enforcement lawsuit under the Open Beaches Act.
“It’s another step in the process that will make it more difficult to remove violations on the coast. Politicians are reluctant to remove them anyway.”
Jerry Mohn, president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association, called the bill, recently filed by state Sen. Mayes Middleton, a direct violation of the Texas Open Beaches Act.
Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson, who, last we checked, was not a shaggy liberal turtle hugger, said this:
“Something unique to Texas beaches is that they’re open and accessible to the public from the line of vegetation to the mean low tide line, even if it’s in front of someone’s beach house. With the passage of Sen. Middleton’s SB 434, that will no longer be the case.”
Anytime a group this diverse is united against changing how the states’ public beaches are managed, the rest of us should take note and ask questions.
Mohn asked, and others have asked an important one: “Why is he doing it?”
That’s a good question and one among many that neither the senator nor his staff was willing to answer over more than a week of queries by phone and email.
Middleton finally on Tuesday issued a statement about the need and intent of his bill, which didn’t do much to clear things up for us.
“Senate Bill 434 makes no changes to restrict the Open Beaches Act, which remains a continuous use easement as always. It only changes the presumption if the state claims your beachfront private property as state lands.
“Right now, all over the state of Texas, if the state claims your land as theirs — then they have to prove it. But sadly, on beachfront property, if Texas claims the property as theirs, it’s presumed to be the state’s unless the landowner is able to refute the rebuttable presumption.
“My bill is a beachfront private property rights bill that makes beachfront land treated like land in the rest of the state and changes the presumption so that the state must prove it is state lands, and the landowner no longer has the burden of proof.
“Senate Bill 434 does not in any way take away our open beaches or limit them.”
No matter how you parse the language, that shift in presumption is not just a change but a fundamental change in the law.
Also, the idea that interplay along boundaries between public and private beach land is the same as everywhere else in Texas is dubious.
State parks, for example, don’t tend to wander or to ebb and flow as beaches do.
We have special rules such as the Open Beaches Act in part because those public lands, unlike others, are dynamic. Nowhere else can private become public actually overnight.
Similarly, as opponents of the bill have noted, Texas doesn’t spend considerable amounts of public money battling erosion along those inland boundaries as it does along the beaches.
In defense of his bill, Middleton implies private property owners have been disadvantaged by the current law.
The law probably was meant to give the public an advantage in such border disputes. But that’s beside the practical point because the state hasn’t, in fact, taken much action to remove structures from the public beaches since Californian Carol Severance, with the help of a California-based legal group, filed a lawsuit that blew a big hole in the law.
The bill smells like an attempt to further Californiatize Texas beaches.
Maybe it’s not, but the burden of proof is on the senator to show the bill is needed and won’t undermine Texan’s rights to their beaches.
So far, he has not made a case at all, much less a good one.
If this passes, this will be a major change in our beach management and who has to make their case.
