The University of Texas Medical Branch failed last week in its response to complaints over problems in making appointments.
The medical branch essentially failed to accept responsibility for the problem and offered those in need scant hope for improvement. Its response was a boilerplate denial of responsibility. It amounted to an institutional shrug.
The problem, briefly, is patients are finding it so difficult to get timely appointments that many are going elsewhere. In fact, the medical branch has begun referring some patients out of its own system. Other patients have developed a private work-around, employing social and other connections to jump the line.
Others have just left in frustration, seeking medical care elsewhere. Ultimately, it’s feared that kind of migration will reduce quality health care for all.
Offering such criticism of the medical branch for this newspaper is an uncomfortable position, and it’s rare.
That’s because in many ways the University of Texas Medical Branch is the most important institution in Galveston County. It’s the county’s top individual employer, and it’s the No. 1 provider of health care services for the county. On Galveston Island, it holds a virtual monopoly in medical care, with the exception of private urgent care businesses.
So, it has been the newspaper’s policy for decades to support the medical branch with its charitable giving and editorial support. The institution’s health and stability and the county’s health and stability are linked. The newspaper will continue to support the medical branch.
But we hope for more positive and constructive leadership, especially in the vital area of accessibility to health care.
We began asking about the issues several weeks ago. After a delay, the medical branch offered a written response through its media relations department.
The written statement said part of the problem is a national shortage of physicians. It also said part of the problem is “pervasive poor health.” In other words, one reason you can’t see a doctor when you’re sick is because you and your neighbors are sick.
The university said it is addressing the problem by offering new online platforms for making appointments and by adding staff in its patient access center. That just means patients can learn more quickly how many months it will take to see a doctor.
The university also said it tracks response times and is at least competitive with “other academic medical centers in the United States.” Is that standard high enough? Or should the standard be to meet the level of service offered generally to the Galveston County community?
It is not our point that the problem would be easy to solve.
But solving the problem must begin with recognition that a problem exists and a top-level commitment to solving it.
Next week, Dr. Jochen Reiser will take over as president of the University of Texas Medical Branch. Reiser is a physician and a leading researcher in kidney disease. He has broad experience in managing academic medical centers.
He’ll need it. Job No. 1 will be making the medical branch’s quality health care more accessible to more patients more quickly.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
