If investor enthusiasm for Galveston’s short-term rental industry is cooling, as some insiders report, it’s almost certainly driven more by market reality than the relatively modest fees and regulations imposed by the city.
That’s an important distinction because the Texas Legislature is back in session and state government still is in the hands of a leadership cadre openly hostile to the concept of local control. More specifically, it’s hostile to any attempts at local control made by cities, which it sees as bastions of liberalism; or perhaps impediments to maximizing campaign contributions.
Whichever, it’s probably inevitable that somebody will file a bill meant to outlaw local rules governing operation of short-term rentals.
The notion Galveston’s rules are strangling a formerly healthy industry and a shining example of free-enterprise and private property rights, to name a couple, would only abet that effort.
So why are fewer investors deciding to bet on Galveston’s short-term rental industry?
On one hand, the city has imposed rules requiring short-term rental operators to register, collect and remit hotel taxes as already required by law, to care a little about how their clients behave and to respond to neighbors’ complaints in a reasonable span of time.
None of that is radical or anywhere near excessive compared to what any other business would have to do. It is, in fact, just business as usual.
The rules also were the product of constituent demand, and were drafted with input and support of many short-term rental operators who are local and have stakes in the community beyond a few revenue streams.
The rules do attempt to prevent out-right lawlessness among rental operators, but a business model depending on lawlessness is a problem for everybody.
On the other hand, are some hard, fast market laws that eventually kick in anytime any kind of real estate speculation gets too hot for too long.
Inevitably, the market saturates and cools or, sometimes, crashes. Those who got in too late or hold too much get burned.
For another local example, recall the condominium roulette of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Investors bought condos sight-unseen with the expectation of flipping them for a big return. Investors did bank big money, for a while.
The condo flipping frenzy was a small part of an artificial real-estate boom driven in large part by lending practices that were almost universally imprudent, and frequently malfeasant.
Prices and inventory soared, and in about 2009, the bubble burst. Investors still holding one or more of too many condos, got burned.
Some of the same kinds of forces have driven the sharp spike in the number of short-term rental units competing for a market of unknown width and depth. Among those forces were historically low interest rates and government restriction of the more traditional lodging industry because of COVID-19.
There’s plenty of evidence of Galveston’s strength as a tourist market; but no market is infinite. Some investors in short-term rental properties acted as if it were, however, putting money and expectation into places that never had been and never would be suitable for vacation housing.
Who hasn’t driven past newly arisen short-term rental units in Galveston and thought, “Really? No offense, but who would want to spend their vacation time and money to stay there?”
It’s telling that long-vested vacation rental operators, especially those with units on the West End, are reporting strong demand and expecting that to continue. It’s location, location, location.
The short-term rental industry was bound to top out sooner or later. It would not be surprising for that to happen now, with the COVID effect gone and interest rates on the rise.
Such a retrenchment wouldn’t be bad for the island or necessarily a disaster for people who invested in housing here, as long as they’re willing to play a longer game.
For one thing, Galveston needs rental housing and one of the main benefits of the short-term rental boom was that investors put money into places badly needing renovation.
Let’s hope some of them return to the stock of traditional rental housing.
Whatever this shakeout might be, what it’s clearly not is the result of intrusive government regulation, needing intrusive regulation from an another level of government to correct.
