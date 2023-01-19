If investor enthusiasm for Galveston’s short-term rental industry is cooling, as some insiders report, it’s almost certainly driven more by market reality than the relatively modest fees and regulations imposed by the city.

That’s an important distinction because the Texas Legislature is back in session and state government still is in the hands of a leadership cadre openly hostile to the concept of local control. More specifically, it’s hostile to any attempts at local control made by cities, which it sees as bastions of liberalism; or perhaps impediments to maximizing campaign contributions.

