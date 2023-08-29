There’s a problem in the version of events Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp wrote in a commentary to Texas newspapers, including this one (Let’s set the record right on McElroy, Alonzo, The Daily News, Aug. 3, 2023) about the investigation of professor Joy Alonzo.
The problem is in Sharp’s own words.
In keeping with political tradition, Sharp attempted to write the whole controversy off as media hysteria, as if action by a cabal of political insiders to punish a citizen for speaking her mind was not worth reporting.
It was; it is and always will be, as far as we’re concerned.
The problem in Sharp’s column starts with this sentence: “The report also corrects the false narrative that I ordered an investigation into Alonzo and am not a champion of academic freedom because I took one brief, non-threatening phone call from the lieutenant governor.”
The clearest point of the column was as a vehicle to distance the chancellor from negative actions inspired by complaints political elites lodged against a citizen who spoke her mind about how the actions of a politician influenced policy around a matter of compelling public interest.
For the record, we didn’t report Sharp ordered the investigation, didn’t care who at A&M ordered it and still don’t. As far as we’re concerned, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham started the investigation, no matter who ordered it.
What we want to know is where the phrase “re: firing her” came from. It was in a text message Sharp sent Patrick before an investigation into what Alonzo actually said had even begun.
If the conversation between Sharp and Patrick was “non-threatening” and the lieutenant governor “simply asked him to look into the matter and determine what was actually said,” as Patrick asserted in an Aug. 2 statement, why was the word “firing” already in currency long before any of the sincere fact-finding described in Sharp’s column had begun?
Sharp in his column refers to a report the A&M System made public about the incident, along with documents meant to support its version of events. Oddly, the text to Patrick is not among them; nor was it among documents the system disclosed in response to our Texas Open Records Act request, which was both odd and probably illegal.
A spokesman for the system said “firing” was simply a poor choice of words. That’s odd also for an experienced politician with a high-profile public job. You’d expect well-chosen words from such a person.
Buckingham apparently also chose her words badly in a tweet asserting Alonzo told students that Patrick had said “those kids deserve to die,” referring to overdose deaths in Hays County.
Apparently, Alonzo said nothing like that. Even if she had, it would fall on the civil side of political invective emanating constantly from politicians, and any politician who can’t stand that much heat should take off his apron and go sit in the parlor.
Among the more darkly ridiculous things Sharp and other A&M System officials have asserted are versions of “Alonzo says she has no issue with how the university handled her case.”
Ya think?
She tried to teach wannabe physicians about a national drug crisis and got jacked up by powerful politicians including, perhaps, the governor, suspended and investigated. Maybe she’s OK with it and maybe she’s just smart enough to recognize a hill not worth dying on.
That matters little either way because this event transcends the personal. It’s the business of all of us who still believe in free speech, academic freedom and the inviolability of our own thoughts.
Also ridiculous is the defense offered by some readers that some “system” or another had functioned properly because Alonzo had gotten “political.” Stating Patrick was the staunchest warrior in the war on opioids would have been equally political but there would have been no suspension or investigation. All of that happened because she was critical, not political.
• Michael A. Smith
" free speech, academic freedom and the inviolability of our own thoughts."
No word about violating TAMU's CODE OF ETHICS?
