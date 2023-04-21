League City Council plans on May 23 to discuss increasing fees developers must pay for connections to municipal water and wastewater systems by as much as $7,000 to help offset the cost of growth and simple price inflation.
“The fees typically require cash payments in advance of the completion of development, are based on a methodology and calculation derived from the cost of the facility and the nature and size of the development, and are used to finance improvements offsite of, but to the benefit of the development.”
It’s an appropriate discussion in the county’s fastest-growing city, mostly because it’s the fastest-growing city in the county and among the fastest-growing in the state.
Population growth means all sorts of things for a city, including an increased burden on things such as water and wastewater systems, along with the increased expense of developing and maintaining those systems.
The question, as always, is who pays for that?
League City has a particular challenge with growth in that the vast majority of it is in single-family residential, rather than commercial, development.
At one point, something like 80 percent of the city’s property tax revenue came from residential payers. It hardly needs mentioning that those taxpayers are feeling burdened, especially right now when reappraisal notices are landing in their mailboxes.
Impact fees can take some of the burden off those taxpayers.
And there’s a less apparent use of impact fees.
League City has reached a point in its evolution at which growth becomes controversial; when people who moved there looking for something other than an urban experience begin to resent the traffic congestion, loss of green space, crowded parks and flooding, to name a few.
Increasing the costs of impact fees won’t stop development, but it might slow it down a little and allow the city a chance to stay ahead of it.
The American Planning Association endorses impact fees as a tool to help cities manage the costs of growth, as long as they are applied through rational and consistent policies and the amount of the fee is “a proportionate fair share of the costs of the improvements.”
If there is an issue here, it’s the amount of the increase.
The city charges developers $7,668 through impact fees, but city council members have shown interest in pursuing the maximum fee permitted by law, which is about $15,000 for each connection, John Baumgartner, city manager, said.
Is that increase too much?
Maybe, but League City clearly is a hot commodity when it comes to growth.
Top-dollar might not be the right place for the council to land, but it’s a good place to start the discussion.
