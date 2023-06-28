League City is playing with fire with its newly forming book review committee.
The city council Tuesday appointed four people to the seven-member committee, which eventually is supposed to decide whether books that draw complaints should be removed from the children’s section of the public Helen Hall Library.
Three more, who must be members of the city’s long-established library board, are to be added to fill out the committee.
The committee’s stated role is to assess and perhaps remove books that a resident finds objectionable from the library’s children’s section to an adult section.
Its mandate and authority aren’t nearly as broad as advocates had wanted. What advocates wanted, as best we’ve been able to determine, was a means to remove books from the library altogether over topics they found unsuitable for children; any mention of sex, for example, or such thorny and uncomfortable issues as gender identity.
The resolution that created the committee targets “obscenity or other harmful content” and lists topics such as pedophilia, incest, rape, bondage and books that discuss or depict any type of sex, nudity, sexual preference or related topics where the intended audience is younger than 10 years of age.
The trouble, as we’ve argued before, is “obscene” and “harmful” are the core standards in Texas law against obscene display and distribution. It already was illegal under that state law, in other words, for libraries to display or distribute to anyone of any age anything that meets the general standard of obscene and harmful.
The committee can’t, under the ordinance that formed it, remove books from the library and can’t, as we understand it, even move them unless the content is “obscene and harmful,” which would be a violation of state law no matter what the committee decided.
So what exactly is the “why” to create an extra layer of bureaucracy to police children’s books in League City?
Are there books in the children’s section of Helen Hall Library that are “obscene and harmful” under the strict definition that applies here? Seems unlikely, and if there are they must be removed under state law and someone should be prosecuted under the same statute.
More likely is that some people have found books that are personally objectionable simply because of references to sex or gender identity. Mere mentions that humans engage in sex or that gender can be a complex subject are a long way from obscenity as defined in the law, however.
The first book to draw a complaint under the new ordinance is a telling example. Someone complained about “The Great Big Body Book” by Mary Hoffman and argued it should be “removed and destroyed.”
Far from outlaw work trafficked on the dark web, it’s the fourth in an “internationally best-selling series” that “explores lots of aspects of the body including birth, growth, aging, senses, the brain and genetics, but from a family standpoint rather than a straight non-fiction perspective,” according to Goodreads.
Obviously, it mentions gender and obviously, that’s the problem.
People have an absolute right to set whatever standards they want for the books their children read and aren’t allowed to read. That was true before League City passed its resolution and still is. The real question is whether a single person or a committee of seven should have the power to make that decision for every other parent or guardian.
Clearly not in the America most of us will celebrate next week.
The city will have achieved three things when it finally manages to seat a committee.
It will have created a solution in search of a problem and a political bone for a constituency more interested in pursuing ideological purity than in protecting children from anything.
And it will have opened the door to a lot more ideological drama from the left and the right.
Inevitably, for example, someone will demand the Bible be removed, as happened in Keller Independent School District outside Fort Worth and in Salt Lake City.
Creating a committee to uphold community standards is like standing outside in a thunderstorm holding up a lightning rod. If this moves forward, expect people to line up, challenge the committee’s representation of community values, look for questionable decisions and raise the red-hot emotional phrase of book banning.
Censorship — or the act of restricting free speech — is a proven slippery slope. Americans should all feel the hair on the back of their necks rise up whenever someone tells us reducing our ability to think for ourselves is for our own good.
Here is to everyone keeping an eye on League City’s committee, one charged with navigating a task of managing opaque expectations and sure to make few happy.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.