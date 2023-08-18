League City should find a way to continue offering a ceramics class popular among senior residents, even if it means charging higher user fees.
As residents Jack and Noreen Grover, both 79, noted in an article Thursday, seniors enjoy — some say rely on — the classes as a way to stay active, express their creative impulses and stay in contact with other humans.
It’s impossible to overstate how important all that is for everybody, but especially for those of a certain age who often suffer in social isolation and from feelings of uselessness and plain-old boredom.
The Grovers and other potters worry the class will be discontinued as leaders look for ways to cut costs as they began drafting the city’s budget for the next fiscal year.
And apparently, the problem city officials have with the class comes down to cost.
The city pays The Ceramic and Pottery Center, 900 state Highway 3 N., about $15,000 a year to hold the twice-a-month class.
The city charges resident seniors $5, and non-residents $35 a month for the classes, but that’s not raising enough money to cover the city’s costs, officials said.
The regular cost to attend a ceramics class in the pottery center is $35 a month and 30 to 40 people typically attend, officials said.
“The city is essentially subsidizing this class for our residents,” Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city, said. “We are really taking a look at this class. We are using taxpayer dollars to pay the ceramics and pottery center for our seniors to take this class. We are not making money.”
Although we applaud the city’s efforts to keep spending in check, that’s a poor rationale for ending a program that’s pretty popular. From what we’ve seen, it would be hard to get a steady crowd of 40 at most city council meetings, for example.
Government programs tend to run at a loss. In fact, they run almost exclusively at losses everywhere all the time. That’s why governments collect taxes — to help cover the costs not covered by user fees.
Also, among $15,000-a-year programs is an odd place to look for cuts that might have a slimming effect on the bottom line of a general fund expense budget pushing $91 million.
It’s like looking for big cuts in postage and paper clip spending; it’s never there.
Perhaps there’s some reason other than simple cost motivating the city to rethink the classes. Deals with third-party providers can go wrong for all sorts of reasons.
If that’s the case, the city should say so.
If cost really is the only problem, the city should find the money and keep the program going.
The truth is governments are pretty good at finding money for programs important to people in the leaders’ seats.
League City didn’t have the $2.5 million to pay for that politically charged spending, but managed to find it.
Granted, the state of Texas isn’t throwing billions of dollars at enhancing life for senior citizens like it is at the theater along the Rio Grande; but there’s $10,000 or so somewhere to keep the kilns hot.
