League City leaders such as Mayor Nick Long are right to be adamant about not committing public money to replace the Beacon Point Lighthouse, which until recently stood on an island near the entrance of Clear Lake.
People wanting the lighthouse replaced argue the structure was an important landmark, a matter of pride, an artifact of the city’s history and maybe even an informal aid to maritime navigation.
All of that might be true, but there are rocky shoals all around an effort to replace the lighthouse with public money.
One is the cost, estimated to be about $1 million.
Another is the fact the lighthouse isn’t on public property.
It’s on private property and was owned by a private subsidiary of American National Insurance Co., which erected the lighthouse when it built the large-scale housing development, hotel, marina and office buildings known as South Shore Harbour on the shores of Clear Lake in the early 1980s.
About 40 years on the water took a toll on the lighthouse, which was made of metal panels on a center pole that resembled an oil derrick.
Some residents are asking now why the light was taken down, but that’s no secret.
Corrosion had eaten away at the panel connection points and nearly everything else, except the center pole, which was damaged beyond repair, American National officials said last year.
The first metal panel, which was high up, fell off the tower in 2021, and others followed. City officials, worried about the harm falling or flying metal panels might do, met with American National representatives, who agreed to take corrective action.
A better question might be why it was removed rather than repaired. The answer is $1 million.
Any conversation about investing any amount of public money in replacing the lighthouse would have to begin with the conversation about making the land under and around it public and providing the public with unfettered access to its lighthouse.
During a meeting Wednesday night of people interested in replacing the lighthouse, Long noted the big price tag and set out a rational city position.
“I am all for a new lighthouse,” Long said. “But I am not for the city funding it.”
Lighthouse advocates said Wednesday they are formulating plans to attend a March 28 city council meeting to encourage city support for replacing the lighthouse.
Long again took the proper tack.
“I wouldn’t be against lending some extra teeth in the matter,” Long told The Daily News on Wednesday. “We could help pave the way for a new lighthouse.”
It might be appropriate for the city to put some official credibility behind an effort to replace the lighthouse, but the money should come from somewhere besides the taxpayers.
And there are funding sources for those sorts of projects. Before they rally at city hall, advocates should get in touch with the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation, a nonprofit organization raising money to restore a lighthouse at Port Bolivar.
Its members probably would have a lot of good advice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.