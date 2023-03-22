As The Daily News has been reporting on for months now, Galveston County had the second highest number of drug overdose deaths in the state of Texas in 2020 — roughly 200 per 100,000 — according to the Texas Department of Health Services.
And as fentanyl overdoses continue to cause harm in Galveston County, it’s admirable that law enforcement agencies such as those in League City want to do more to help. But considering sending almost a third of the city’s police force to the U.S.-Mexico border, as The Daily News reported on March 3, is not the way to go about it.
In a Feb. 28 council workshop presentation, members voiced support for a grant initiative with Operation Lone Star that could send League City police officers to the border. In League City, 38 officers said they would be interested in participating, while 78 said they wouldn’t. While obviously not all officers would be sent to the border at once, it’s questionable whether council members should go forward with the idea.
Although the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency stated in a 2020 report that Mexico and China are primary source countries for fentanyl, it’s not clear how much good sending League City police to the border would do.
Galveston County commissioners already have spent millions of dollars to support Operation Lone Star and already have sent rotations of local law enforcement officers to the border to intercept illegal crossers. The Daily News reported in September that county deputies had seized “25 firearms and about $4,000 in cash” (since when is it a crime to carry cash across a border?) It was unclear how many of the apprehended individuals actually posed a concern in regards to drug trafficking.
The police department was offered another option for participating in the Operation Lone Star grant program, one that doesn’t include sending officers to the border: Fighting border issues within League City’s local jurisdiction by using equipment to interdict criminal activity associated with border issues.
But Police Chief Gary Ratliff even admitted that option “would be difficult for us to justify and for us to say we are seeing this locally in our community.” If the League City police department isn’t seeing the fentanyl crisis as a local community issue, it’s questionable whether it would be appropriate to send police officers — officers of League City, specifically — to the border.
The Daily News reported that “some officers who didn’t opt to participate in the effort had issues with how the department’s efforts to send multiple officers to the border would affect police staffing shortages within the city.”
This is a good point — The Daily News has been reporting on law enforcement officer shortages in Galveston County for quite some time. Most recently, on Feb. 16, it was reported that the La Marque police department is in dire need of additional staff. Additionally, within the last year, the Daily News reported that the last time the Galveston Police Department had been fully staffed was in November 2020.
If some officers are so desperate to be a greater asset, why not send them down the road a much shorter ways to assist with more local problems? And if League City is experiencing its own officer shortage, does it make much sense to send forces to the border?
The fentanyl crisis is undoubtedly a real, serious problem in our communities. Officials throughout the county are stepping up to find real solutions based on community engagement: Providing all first responders in the county with access to Naloxone, installing free Narcan dispensers at various places in the county, and holding educational information sessions on the dangers of fentanyl.
But the League City police department has, it seems, very little reason to specifically send officers to the border in an attempt to quell the flow of fentanyl into the county, especially in a time of law enforcement shortages. Working on solutions closer to home seems like a much better option for all Galveston County residents.
League City police are needed in League City but because of that idiot White House squatter Pende Joe Biden they will be doing good for the people of League City and Galveston County at the border.
"it’s not clear how much good sending League City police to the border would do." That's myopic. Just ask Sheriff Henry Trochessett and the Galveston County Constables what their presence at the border is doing.
