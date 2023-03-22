As The Daily News has been reporting on for months now, Galveston County had the second highest number of drug overdose deaths in the state of Texas in 2020 — roughly 200 per 100,000 — according to the Texas Department of Health Services.

And as fentanyl overdoses continue to cause harm in Galveston County, it’s admirable that law enforcement agencies such as those in League City want to do more to help. But considering sending almost a third of the city’s police force to the U.S.-Mexico border, as The Daily News reported on March 3, is not the way to go about it.

0
0
0
0
0

(2) comments

Don Schlessinger

[thumbdown]

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

League City police are needed in League City but because of that idiot White House squatter Pende Joe Biden they will be doing good for the people of League City and Galveston County at the border.

"it’s not clear how much good sending League City police to the border would do." That's myopic. Just ask Sheriff Henry Trochessett and the Galveston County Constables what their presence at the border is doing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription