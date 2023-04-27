The League City Council Tuesday unanimously approved accepting 200 doses of the opioid overdose medication Naloxone from the Galveston County Health District.
Good work, everyone.
The discussion of the fentanyl crisis washing across Galveston County is not new. But with our community being a leader in deaths per capita in Texas, we would be negligent if we did not continue to beat the drum of awareness.
“Galveston County is the second county in the state of Texas in terms of fentanyl overdoses,” Mayor Nick Long said, referring to a highly potent synthetic opioid killing people nationwide.
Mayor Long and the council are right to embrace the challenge facing League City constituents.
Remember, this fentanyl is crazy dangerous. A few grains from a salt shaker will kill you. And unfortunately, bad actors are increasingly weaving it into street drugs — exposing a broad range of people not typically victims of such potency.
So today, an addict and a causal user — yes, the high school kid around the corner — can drop dead from an unintended fentanyl overdose.
The health district already has distributed supplies of Narcan, a brand name for Naloxone, to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Port of Galveston and La Marque, Hitchcock, Santa Fe, Bayou Vista and Friendswood police departments, Natalie Cervantes, public health nurse said.
Cervantes said she knew from experience that emergency medical services personnel and firefighters are sometimes the first ones to appear on the scene after an overdose call.
“In situations like this, minutes matter,” she said.
“We wanted to make sure that anyone that would be responding to 911 calls like these would have Narcan.”
League City Police revived 34 people with Naloxone in 2022, 18 in 2021 and 11 in 2020, according to the department.
To us, that is 34 League City lives saved — underscoring Long and the council’s commitment to the community.
“This is something we have wanted to do and have had this on our radar since about October,” Ashley Sciba, director of Community Health Services with the health district, said.
All the Naloxone received by the health district was donated by nonprofits the health district identified, she said.
But acquiring Narcan has a cost. The health district is searching for grant opportunities to assist in purchasing more Naloxone to distribute to cities in the county.
The health district started with about 2,000 boxes of Naloxone, Sciba said. Each box holds two doses.
“We are down to about 300 now,” she said.
Do the math — more Galveston County residents will die without elevated awareness combined with needed funding.
We are past the time of pointing fingers and stigmatizing casual drug use. While the often trotted-out phrase “just say no” is the most effective behavior, reality does not reflect such action for many.
Today we are in a window of urgency in protecting those poisoned by a cheap synthetic drug designed to prop up illegal drug profits at the expense of the innocent.
• Leonard Woolsey
