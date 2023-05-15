League City’s desire to increase community engagement is commendable, and city leaders should consider adding a no-cost, low-effort method to that effort.

City council members and leaders said in early May they wanted more residents to attend public meetings, and they’re considering ways to make that happen at a time when people’s trust in government is waning.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

(2) comments

Charlotte O'rourke

“People tune out of and begin to distrust their government when it seems to be cutting them out of the loop.”

You betcha.

At least in League City, they are trying to engage the public. In Galveston, we get special call port meetings on very important issues, public comments are prohibited, long executive sessions frequent, normally videotaped meetings aren’t recorded, and then a 5-2 split vote to start spending funds it doesn’t have before the revenue bonds are reviewed for details and approved or not.

It’s like awarding the construction contracts for the $250 million COM project before the voters actually approved it.

Instead, it’s approving the $56.6 million capital improvements before city council approves or denies the revenue bonds and the funds that are required to pay for the projects.

It’s appalling, it’s shocking, and it hasn’t been reported.

Lack of trust in government, and the news if it isn’t reported.

You betcha.

Report Add Reply
Don Schlessinger

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

