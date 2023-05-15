League City’s desire to increase community engagement is commendable, and city leaders should consider adding a no-cost, low-effort method to that effort.
City council members and leaders said in early May they wanted more residents to attend public meetings, and they’re considering ways to make that happen at a time when people’s trust in government is waning.
Attendance at some committee meetings has declined in recent years, they said.
The city council on April 25 discussed the idea of community-based strategic planning, an idea that would give residents more voice when it comes to development and planning efforts in the city.
That would mean creating another committee, board or group that would be charged with seeking community input, officials said. Some city council members were cool to the idea of creating more committees.
“We need to utilize the committees we have in place,” Councilman John Bowen said.
Assistant City Manager Rick Davis proposed the idea, which is inspired by reports that people’s trust in government is continuously declining, he said.
“Community-based strategic planning is the exercise of deep community listening,” Davis said.
One thing the city might listen to is Councilman’s Tommy Cones’ objection to discussing matters of compelling public interest mostly behind closed doors, then voting with little deliberation on cryptic agenda items.
Also on April 25, and with little discussion, the city council approved a pre-development services agreement for “the proposed development and financing of a multi-purpose convention center/arena, mixed-use district featuring retail, restaurants, multi-family residential, family entertainment options and hotel/convention center,” collectively known as the Multi-Purpose Convention Center Project on certain lands generally in the area of 1251 state Highway 96.
That’s what the agreement, which The Daily News obtained, states, but the city council voted 6-1 on an agenda item that vaguely stated: “Discuss the offer of a financial or another incentive to a business prospect that seeks to locate, stay or expand within the city of League City.”
Deliberation amounted to Councilman Chad Tressler saying, “I move to approve the pre-development services agreement with River Caddis LLC and the League City Local Government Corporation.”
Cones was the dissenting vote and during a May 9 meeting said constituents had complained about the lack of sunshine on city business.
“I have heard many times where we came out and made a vote in favor of whatever we were talking about as discussed in the back room,” Cones said. “I thought we had to actually define what was discussed for the public’s knowledge out here to a certain point.”
Cones is exactly right and the city should do better.
The Texas Open Meetings Act allows governing bodies to convene out of public view in executive sessions for narrowly defined reasons, such as real estate transactions or economic development plans about which public discourse could hurt a government’s negotiating position.
There’s an expectation, however, that the agenda item will be sufficient to inform the public what’s being done in its name, and anything ripe enough for a vote should be deliberated fully in public before there’s any show of hands.
People tune out of and begin to distrust their government when it seems to be cutting them out of the loop.
Fix that, and the public might become more engaged.
(2) comments
You betcha.
At least in League City, they are trying to engage the public. In Galveston, we get special call port meetings on very important issues, public comments are prohibited, long executive sessions frequent, normally videotaped meetings aren’t recorded, and then a 5-2 split vote to start spending funds it doesn’t have before the revenue bonds are reviewed for details and approved or not.
It’s like awarding the construction contracts for the $250 million COM project before the voters actually approved it.
Instead, it’s approving the $56.6 million capital improvements before city council approves or denies the revenue bonds and the funds that are required to pay for the projects.
It’s appalling, it’s shocking, and it hasn’t been reported.
Lack of trust in government, and the news if it isn’t reported.
You betcha.
[thumbup]
